Λιθουανία: Το αεροδρόμιο του Βίλνιους αναστέλλει την εναέρια κυκλοφορία λόγω παρουσίας αερόστατων θερμού αέρα

Enikos Newsroom

διεθνή

ΒΙΛΝΙΟΥΣ ΑΕΡΟΔΡΟΜΙΟ

Οι λιθουανικές αρχές ανέστειλαν την εναέρια κυκλοφορία στο αεροδρόμιο του Βίλνιους λόγω πιθανής παρουσίας αερόστατων θερμού αέρα στον εναέριο χώρο της πρωτεύουσας και οι πτήσεις εκτρέπονται, μετέδωσαν αργά το βράδυ του Σαββάτου (4/10) ο δημόσιος ραδιοτηλεοπτικός φορέας LRT και το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων BNS, επικαλούμενοι τοπικούς αξιωματούχους.

Μοιράσου το:

σχολίασε κι εσύ

ENIKOS NETWORK

Απιστία: Αν ο σύζυγός σας κάνει μία από αυτές τις δουλειές είναι πιο πιθανό να σας απατήσει, αναφέρει μελέτη – Το παράδοξο ...

Πώς να καλύψετε τα γκρίζα μαλλιά φυσικά και να δείχνετε νεότεροι χωρίς βαφή

Πάρκινγκ: Μία περιουσία για μία… θέση στάθμευσης – Εκτόξευση των τιμών στην Αθήνα

Πότε γίνεται δέσμευση λογαριασμού και τι πρέπει να κάνουμε για να τον αποδεσμεύσουμε

Η ανθρωπότητα ίσως φτάσει στη μοναδικότητα μέσα στους επόμενους 3 μήνες, σύμφωνα με επιστήμονες

Κουίζ: Πόσο καλά θυμάσαι την ελληνική μυθολογία; Μπορείς να απαντήσεις σωστά και στις 3 ερωτήσεις;
περισσότερα
02:15 , Κυριακή 05 Οκτωβρίου 2025

Αυστρία: Σε διαθεσιμότητα ο διευθυντής των Παιδικών Χωριών SOS έπειτα από καταγγελίες για κακοποίηση παιδιών

Ο διευθυντής των Παιδικών Χωριών SOS Αυστρίας τέθηκε σε διαθεσιμότητα έπειτα από καταγγελίες γ...
01:45 , Κυριακή 05 Οκτωβρίου 2025

Μέση Ανατολή: Τουλάχιστον 57 νεκροί σε βομβαρδισμούς στη Γάζα

Τουλάχιστον 57 άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν από τα ξημερώματα του Σαββάτου (4/10) στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας ...
00:45 , Κυριακή 05 Οκτωβρίου 2025

Χακάν Φιντάν: «Υπάρχουν συμμαχίες στην Ανατολική Μεσόγειο που προσπαθούν να περικυκλώσουν την Τουρκία»

Ο υπουργός Εξωτερικών της Τουρκίας, Χακάν Φιντάν, δήλωσε σε συνέντευξή του ότι υπάρχουν συμμαχ...
00:15 , Κυριακή 05 Οκτωβρίου 2025

Τουρκία: Εισαγγελική έρευνα κατά του Ισραήλ – Καταθέτουν οι συμμετέχοντες στον στολίσκο Sumud που έφτασαν στην χώρα

Στη Γενική Εισαγγελία της Κωνσταντινούπολης καταθέτουν ως μάρτυρες συμμετέχοντες στον στολίσκο...
MUST READ

Πρίγκιπας Ουίλιαμ: Η εξομολόγηση σε μια σπάνια τηλεοπτική εμφάνιση – «Το 2024 ήταν η πιο δύσκολη χρονιά της ζωής μου»

Αρτηριακή πίεση: Τι συμβαίνει όταν τρώτε ένα μήλο κάθε μέρα – 5 οφέλη για την υγεία

Βίντεο: Καρέ καρέ η στιγμή που ανήλικη με ηλεκτρικό πατίνι χάνει τον έλεγχο και πέφτει στο οδόστρωμα – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Τουρκία: Εκτέλεσε με καραμπίνα την πρώην σύζυγό του μέσα σε νοσοκομείο – Το βίντεο με τα τελευταία λεπτά της 42χρονης