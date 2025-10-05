Λιθουανία: Το αεροδρόμιο του Βίλνιους αναστέλλει την εναέρια κυκλοφορία λόγω παρουσίας αερόστατων θερμού αέρα

Οι λιθουανικές αρχές ανέστειλαν την εναέρια κυκλοφορία στο αεροδρόμιο του Βίλνιους λόγω πιθανής παρουσίας αερόστατων θερμού αέρα στον εναέριο χώρο της πρωτεύουσας και οι πτήσεις εκτρέπονται, μετέδωσαν αργά το βράδυ του Σαββάτου (4/10) ο δημόσιος ραδιοτηλεοπτικός φορέας LRT και το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων BNS, επικαλούμενοι τοπικούς αξιωματούχους.

❗️✈️🇱🇹 – A verified video captured an unidentified object, possibly a balloon, near Vilnius Čiurlionis International Airport at approximately 00:25 local time.

Initial reports also indicate potential drone sightings in the airspace around the airport and near the… pic.twitter.com/M1Bvd9HFT3

