Συναγερμός στη Δανία: Έκλεισε το αεροδρόμιο της Κοπεγχάγης λόγω μη επανδρωμένων αεροσκαφών- ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Το αεροδρόμιο της Κοπεγχάγης, στην Δανία, έκλεισε αφού θεάθηκαν να πετούν στην περιοχή δύο έως τέσσερα «μεγάλα» μη επανδρωμένα αεροσκάφη, ανακοίνωσε η αστυνομία της Δανίας.

Σύμφωνα με τον εξειδικευμένο ιστότοπο Flightradar που παρακολουθεί τις αερομεταφορές, όλες οι απογειώσεις και οι προσγειώσεις έχουν διακοπεί από τις 20.26, τοπική ώρα. Τουλάχιστον 11 πτήσεις έχουν κατευθυνθεί σε άλλα αεροδρόμια.

Drones disrupt airspace over Copenhagen Airport

Monday evening cannot land or take off flights at Copenhagen Airport. This is due to drones in the area, informs Copenhagen Police, who are present at the airport, to Ritzau.

At least 11 aircraft are diverted, clicks flight… pic.twitter.com/ESGuIGDGZS

