Συναγερμός στη Δανία: Έκλεισε το αεροδρόμιο της Κοπεγχάγης λόγω μη επανδρωμένων αεροσκαφών- ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Enikos Newsroom

διεθνή

Το αεροδρόμιο της Κοπεγχάγης, στην Δανία, έκλεισε αφού θεάθηκαν να πετούν στην περιοχή δύο έως τέσσερα «μεγάλα» μη επανδρωμένα αεροσκάφη, ανακοίνωσε η αστυνομία της Δανίας.

Σύμφωνα με τον εξειδικευμένο ιστότοπο Flightradar που παρακολουθεί τις αερομεταφορές, όλες οι απογειώσεις και οι προσγειώσεις έχουν διακοπεί από τις 20.26, τοπική ώρα. Τουλάχιστον 11 πτήσεις έχουν κατευθυνθεί σε άλλα αεροδρόμια.

 

 

