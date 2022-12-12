Βρετανία: Στα λευκά το Λονδίνο – Πολλά προβλήματα στα αεροδρόμια – ΦΩΤΟ

Στα λευκά έχει «ντυθεί» από την Κυριακή το Λονδίνο καθώς σε αρκετές περιοχές της πρωτεύουσας της Αγγλίας σημειώθηκε έντονη χιονόπτωση.

Μπορεί το σκηνικό να μοιάζει μαγευτικό ενόψει των εορτών των Χριστουγέννων, όμως λόγω του χιονιού έχουν δημιουργηθεί προβλήματα.

Δεκάδες ακυρώσεις πτήσεων στο αεροδρόμιο Χίθροου

Η έντονη χιονόπτωση προκάλεσε την ματαίωση περισσότερων από 48 πτήσεων από και προς το αεροδρόμιο Χίθροου.

🔴 Heathrow airport cancelled dozens of flights on Sunday as freezing conditions brought disruption to many parts of the country https://t.co/dfvrRKl2OC — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 11, 2022

Update: @British_Airways & @HeathrowAirport don’t think I’ve spent quite enough time on this aircraft in Amsterdam so they have decided to do their special trick of not having enough Gates for their flights and best we stay on the tarmac for another while yet! #useless — The Shapeshifters (@UKShapeshifters) December 11, 2022

Σοβαρά προβλήματα και στο αεροδρόμιο του Γκάτγουικ

Το αεροδρόμιο του Γκάτγουικ έκλεισε καθώς τα αεροπλάνα δεν μπορούν ούτε να απογειωθούν ούτε να προσγειωθούν, με αποτέλεσμα να έχει υπάρχει μεγάλη αναστάτωση και ταλαιπωρία στους ταξιδιώτες. Δεκάδες πτήσεις με προορισμό το Γκάτγουικ έχουν εκτραπεί σε άλλα αεροδρόμια.

Apparently, according to our captain, the first attempt at clearing the runway at #Gatwick “didn’t work” so they are doing it again. Wrong type of #snow @Gatwick_Airport ? pic.twitter.com/QOdf2pzBfW — Tim Reid (@Tim__Reid) December 11, 2022

Flights delayed/cancelled but at least the runway staff at #Gatwick can have snowball fights 😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/ps0LsB8D2Q — Naim Rahman (@naimrahman73) December 11, 2022

Νωρίτερα είχε κλείσει και το αεροδρόμιο Στάνστεντ.