Βρετανία: Στα λευκά το Λονδίνο – Πολλά προβλήματα στα αεροδρόμια – ΦΩΤΟ

03:23, Δευτέρα 12 Δεκεμβρίου 2022

διεθνή

Λονδίνο χιόνια

Στα λευκά έχει «ντυθεί» από την Κυριακή το Λονδίνο καθώς σε αρκετές περιοχές της πρωτεύουσας της Αγγλίας σημειώθηκε έντονη χιονόπτωση.

Μπορεί το σκηνικό να μοιάζει μαγευτικό ενόψει των εορτών των Χριστουγέννων, όμως λόγω του χιονιού έχουν δημιουργηθεί προβλήματα.

Λονδίνο χιόνια Λονδίνο χιόνια Λονδίνο χιόνια Λονδίνο χιόνια

Δεκάδες ακυρώσεις πτήσεων στο αεροδρόμιο Χίθροου

Η έντονη χιονόπτωση προκάλεσε την ματαίωση περισσότερων από 48 πτήσεων από και προς το αεροδρόμιο Χίθροου.

Σοβαρά προβλήματα και στο αεροδρόμιο του Γκάτγουικ

Το αεροδρόμιο του Γκάτγουικ έκλεισε καθώς τα αεροπλάνα δεν μπορούν ούτε να απογειωθούν ούτε να προσγειωθούν, με αποτέλεσμα να έχει υπάρχει μεγάλη αναστάτωση και ταλαιπωρία στους ταξιδιώτες. Δεκάδες πτήσεις με προορισμό το Γκάτγουικ έχουν εκτραπεί σε άλλα αεροδρόμια.

Νωρίτερα είχε κλείσει και το αεροδρόμιο Στάνστεντ.

Μοιράσου το:

σχολίασε κι εσύ
περισσότερα
02:19 , Δευτέρα 12 Δεκεμβρίου 2022

Βρετανία: Τουλάχιστον 5 νεκροί από την έκρηξη σε κτίριο στην νήσο Τζέρσεϊ

Τουλάχιστον πέντε άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν στην έκρηξη και την κατάρρευση κτιρίου κατοικιών στην νή...
00:42 , Δευτέρα 12 Δεκεμβρίου 2022

NASA: Το διαστημόπλοιο Orion επέστρεψε στη Γη – Η στιγμή της προσθαλάσσωσης – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Το διαστημόπλοιο Orion της NASA προσθαλασσώθηκε την Κυριακή στον Ειρηνικό Ωκεανό σηματοδοτώντα...
23:26 , Κυριακή 11 Δεκεμβρίου 2022

Ιταλία: Η Τζόρτζια Μελόνι ανάρτησε φωτογραφία με ένα από τα θύματα στη Ρώμη – «Ήμασταν φίλες»

Η πρωθυπουργός της Ιταλίας, Τζόρτζια Μελόνι, ανάρτησε το βράδυ της Κυριακής μία φωτογραφία με ...
21:59 , Κυριακή 11 Δεκεμβρίου 2022

Qatar Gate: Πώς η Εύα Καϊλή εξυπηρετούσε τα συμφέροντα του Κατάρ – Οι συνταρακτικές αποκαλύψεις δύο έμπειρων δημοσιογράφων

Ένας από τους πιο έμπειρους δημοσιογράφους στις Βρυξέλλες και βαθύς γνώστης του σκανδάλου «Qat...
MUST READ

Κακοκαιρία Gaia: Μήνυμα του 112 σε Αιτωλοακαρνανία και Αχαΐα

Καλαμάτα: Δύο σημειώματα είχαν αφήσει ο εργολάβος και η εκπαιδευτικός – Τα νέα στοιχεία

Μουντιάλ 2022 – Μαρόκο-Πορτογαλία: Ο Σάντος αφήνει ξανά στον πάγκο τον Ρονάλντο

«Σπίτι μου»: Στη Βουλή το νομοσχέδιο για τη Στεγαστική Πολιτική – Αναλυτικά οι ρυθμίσεις

Αποκλειστικό: Νέα στολή παραλλαγής και νέες αρβύλες για τον Στρατό Ξηράς