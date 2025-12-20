Ουκρανία: Drones έπληξαν εξέδρα πετρελαίου και πολεμικό πλοίο της Ρωσίας στην Κασπία

  • Ουκρανικά drones έπληξαν σήμερα την εξέδρα άντλησης πετρελαίου και αερίου Φιλανόφσκι στην Κασπία Θάλασσα.
  • Η εξέδρα ανήκει στον ρωσικό κολοσσό των υδρογονανθράκων Lukoil.
  • Επίσης, επλήγη το περιπολικό σκάφος «Αχότνικ» της Ρωσίας, σύμφωνα με ανακοίνωση του ουκρανικού γενικού επιτελείου.
Ουκρανία: Drones έπληξαν εξέδρα πετρελαίου και πολεμικό πλοίο της Ρωσίας στην Κασπία
Η πλατφόρμα πετρελαίου Rakushychne που λειτουργεί από τη Lukoil στην Κασπία Θάλασσα. Φωτογραφία: SBU

Ουκρανικά drones έπληξαν σήμερα την εξέδρα άντλησης πετρελαίου και αερίου Φιλανόφσκι, που ανήκει στον ρωσικό κολοσσό των υδρογονανθράκων Lukoil, και το περιπολικό σκάφος Αχότνικ («κυνηγός») της Ρωσίας καθώς έπλεε στην Κασπία θάλασσα, ανακοίνωσε σήμερα το ουκρανικό γενικό επιτελείο μέσω Telegram.

