Ουκρανία: Drones έπληξαν εξέδρα πετρελαίου και πολεμικό πλοίο της Ρωσίας στην Κασπία

Ουκρανικά drones έπληξαν σήμερα την εξέδρα άντλησης πετρελαίου και αερίου Φιλανόφσκι, που ανήκει στον ρωσικό κολοσσό των υδρογονανθράκων Lukoil, και το περιπολικό σκάφος Αχότνικ («κυνηγός») της Ρωσίας καθώς έπλεε στην Κασπία θάλασσα, ανακοίνωσε σήμερα το ουκρανικό γενικό επιτελείο μέσω Telegram.

Ukrainian drones struck another Russian oil platform in the Caspian Sea – the fourth such attack this month.

The SBU hit the Lukoil-operated Rakushychne field, about 900 km from Ukraine’s front line. The strike reportedly disrupted critical production processes at the site.… pic.twitter.com/ri0SuXwDjR

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 19, 2025