Λος Άντζελες: Φορτηγό έπεσε σε πλήθος που διαδήλωνε υπέρ του Ιράν – Άγνωστος ο αριθμός των τραυματιών – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Ενοικιαζόμενο φορτηγό έπεσε πάνω σε πλήθος που είχε συγκεντρωθεί στο Λος Άντζελες σε ένδειξη υποστήριξης στους διαδηλωτές στο Ιράν, μετέδωσε χθες Κυριακή ο τηλεοπτικός σταθμός KNBC, μέρος του εθνικού δικτύου του NBC News.

Σύμφωνα με τις πληροφορίες του μέσου ενημέρωσης, εκατοντάδες άνθρωποι είχαν συγκεντρωθεί και συμμετείχαν σε πορεία στο Γουέστγουντ, προάστιο του Λος Άντζελες.

Βίντεο που ήρθαν στο φως δείχνουν ένα φορτηγό να προσπαθεί να διασχίσει το πλήθος των διαδηλωτών, ενώ κάποιοι από αυτούς χτυπούσαν το όχημα με τα χέρια και τις σημαίες τους. Λίγο αργότερα, ο οδηγός φαίνεται να επιταχύνει και να περνά μέσα από το υπόλοιπο τμήμα της συγκέντρωσης.

Δεν είναι σαφές αν ή πόσα θύματα υπάρχουν, ούτε εάν επρόκειτο για εσκεμμένη ενέργεια ή όχι.

Δείτε βίντεο:

 

 

 

 

