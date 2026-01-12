Λος Άντζελες: Φορτηγό έπεσε σε πλήθος που διαδήλωνε υπέρ του Ιράν – Άγνωστος ο αριθμός των τραυματιών – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Ενοικιαζόμενο φορτηγό έπεσε πάνω σε πλήθος που είχε συγκεντρωθεί στο Λος Άντζελες σε ένδειξη υποστήριξης στους διαδηλωτές στο Ιράν, μετέδωσε χθες Κυριακή ο τηλεοπτικός σταθμός KNBC, μέρος του εθνικού δικτύου του NBC News.

Σύμφωνα με τις πληροφορίες του μέσου ενημέρωσης, εκατοντάδες άνθρωποι είχαν συγκεντρωθεί και συμμετείχαν σε πορεία στο Γουέστγουντ, προάστιο του Λος Άντζελες.

Βίντεο που ήρθαν στο φως δείχνουν ένα φορτηγό να προσπαθεί να διασχίσει το πλήθος των διαδηλωτών, ενώ κάποιοι από αυτούς χτυπούσαν το όχημα με τα χέρια και τις σημαίες τους. Λίγο αργότερα, ο οδηγός φαίνεται να επιταχύνει και να περνά μέσα από το υπόλοιπο τμήμα της συγκέντρωσης.

Δεν είναι σαφές αν ή πόσα θύματα υπάρχουν, ούτε εάν επρόκειτο για εσκεμμένη ενέργεια ή όχι.

Δείτε βίντεο:

Multiple people injured, several nearly killed, after a U-Haul Truck emblazoned with anti-monarchist, anti-regime signs drives through a pro-monarchist, anti-regime march on Veterans Avenue in Los Angeles, hosted by the Iranian diaspora in California. pic.twitter.com/lvyCon2VQl — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 11, 2026

Went to a party on Veteran Ave, came out and there’s the Iran protest march right in front of the building. Caught on video this asshole ramming his Uhaul thru the protest. pic.twitter.com/wMKQMAc57k — Susie Shoshana (@AuntSusie) January 11, 2026

Aerial video from ABC7 shows police detaining the driver of a U-Haul Truck that drove through an Iranian pro-monarchist, anti-regime march today in Los Angeles, as crowds of protesters attempt to attack the truck and driver, being held back by officers with the Los Angeles Police… pic.twitter.com/JrpDnt2OZq — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 12, 2026