Ισραήλ: Ο στρατός αναχαίτισε πύραυλο που εκτοξεύτηκε από την Υεμένη

διεθνή

ΠΥΡΑΥΛΟΣ ΥΕΜΕΝΗ

Ο ισραηλινός στρατός δήλωσε την Τρίτη (27/5) ότι αναχαίτισε πύραυλο που εκτοξεύθηκε από την Υεμένη προς το Ισραήλ, ενώ σειρήνες ήχησαν σε αρκετές περιοχές.

Ισραήλ: «Σήμερα ή αύριο ανακοίνωση για τους ομήρους» είπε ο Νετανιάχου – Γιατί το πρωθυπουργικό γραφείο «μαζεύει» τη δήλωσή του

Οι Χούθι της Υεμένης, που είναι σύμμαχοι του Ιράν, συνεχίζουν να εκτοξεύουν πυραύλους προς το Ισραήλ, δηλώνοντας ότι το κάνουν ως ένδειξη αλληλεγγύης στους Παλαιστινίους στη Γάζα, αν και έχουν συμφωνήσει να σταματήσουν τις επιθέσεις κατά αμερικανικών πλοίων.

Το Ισραήλ έχει απαντήσει με αεροπορικές επιθέσεις, μεταξύ των οποίων και μια στις 6 Μαΐου που προκάλεσε ζημιές στο κεντρικό αεροδρόμιο της Σαναά και είχε ως αποτέλεσμα τον θάνατο αρκετών ατόμων.

