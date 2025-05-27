Ισραήλ: Ο στρατός αναχαίτισε πύραυλο που εκτοξεύτηκε από την Υεμένη

Ο ισραηλινός στρατός δήλωσε την Τρίτη (27/5) ότι αναχαίτισε πύραυλο που εκτοξεύθηκε από την Υεμένη προς το Ισραήλ, ενώ σειρήνες ήχησαν σε αρκετές περιοχές.

❗️🇾🇪⚔️🇮🇱 – A ballistic missile launched by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen targeted Israel, activating sirens across the West Bank and central Israel. The missile was intercepted, likely by Arrow-3 or THAAD systems, in an exo-atmospheric interception above the West Bank.… pic.twitter.com/4ho9P4E8M4 — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) May 27, 2025

Οι Χούθι της Υεμένης, που είναι σύμμαχοι του Ιράν, συνεχίζουν να εκτοξεύουν πυραύλους προς το Ισραήλ, δηλώνοντας ότι το κάνουν ως ένδειξη αλληλεγγύης στους Παλαιστινίους στη Γάζα, αν και έχουν συμφωνήσει να σταματήσουν τις επιθέσεις κατά αμερικανικών πλοίων.

BREAKING: The Houthis have launched a ballistic missile targeting Jerusalem. Do you understand? The Houthis are trying to destroy the holiest city in the world and Israel is the only thing stopping them. pic.twitter.com/FbR6iIctoi — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 27, 2025

Το Ισραήλ έχει απαντήσει με αεροπορικές επιθέσεις, μεταξύ των οποίων και μια στις 6 Μαΐου που προκάλεσε ζημιές στο κεντρικό αεροδρόμιο της Σαναά και είχε ως αποτέλεσμα τον θάνατο αρκετών ατόμων.