Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο Συλλόγων 2025: Ισοπεδωτική η Σίτι υπέταξε τη Γιουβέντους με 5-2

αθλητισμός

ΧΑΑΛΑΝΤ ΜΑΝΤΣΕΣΤΕΡ ΣΙΤΙ

Επίδειξη δύναμης έκανε η Μάντσεστερ Σίτι απέναντι στην Γιουβέντους στο Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο Συλλόγων 2025 την οποία και συνέτριψε με σκορ 5-2, στέλνοντας και ένα μήνυμα ενόψει της ερχόμενης χρονιάς.

Μουντιάλ Συλλόγων: Εύκολη επικράτηση της Μπενφίκα με 6-0 επί της Όκλαντ Σίτι με πρωταγωνιστή τον Βαγγέλη Παυλίδη

Με πλουραλισμό στην επίθεση και άρτια κυκλοφορία σε όλο το τερέν, το σύνολο του Γκουαρδιόλα διέλυσε τη Μεγάλη Κυρία και κατέλαβε την πρωτιά, «πετώντας» για τη φάση των «16» ως απόλυτη στον όμιλό της.

Δείτε τα γκολ

