Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο Συλλόγων 2025: Ισοπεδωτική η Σίτι υπέταξε τη Γιουβέντους με 5-2

Επίδειξη δύναμης έκανε η Μάντσεστερ Σίτι απέναντι στην Γιουβέντους στο Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο Συλλόγων 2025 την οποία και συνέτριψε με σκορ 5-2, στέλνοντας και ένα μήνυμα ενόψει της ερχόμενης χρονιάς.
Statement made ✅ Manchester City top Group G in style 🔝
Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 – July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #JUVMCI pic.twitter.com/jPZsd4Dn6l
— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 26, 2025
Με πλουραλισμό στην επίθεση και άρτια κυκλοφορία σε όλο το τερέν, το σύνολο του Γκουαρδιόλα διέλυσε τη Μεγάλη Κυρία και κατέλαβε την πρωτιά, «πετώντας» για τη φάση των «16» ως απόλυτη στον όμιλό της.
Δείτε τα γκολ
What a rocket! Savinho unleashes a screamer for City’s fifth 🚀 unstoppable 🤯
Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 – July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #JUVMCI pic.twitter.com/uKH2lpCnoj
— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 26, 2025
Vlahović pulls one back ⚽
Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 – July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #JUVMCI pic.twitter.com/FC5elnQNjs
— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 26, 2025
City in overdrive 🔵 Foden fires in the fourth 💥 the goals just keep coming 🔥
Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 – July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #JUVMCI pic.twitter.com/B9aXl9sdMp
— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 26, 2025
Haaland bags City’s third 👌 the machine just doesn’t stop 🤖
Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 – July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #JUVMCI pic.twitter.com/yGJ57tUGbZ
— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 26, 2025
Gifted goal! Man City reclaim the lead 🎁🔥
Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 – July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #JUVMCI pic.twitter.com/5HfYl4H4qS
— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 26, 2025
Juve level it up! What a start this is! ⚖️🔥
Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 – July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #JUVMCI pic.twitter.com/18XThSJcBa
— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 26, 2025
Doku opens the scoring ⚽ electric start! ⚡️
Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 – July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #JUVMCI pic.twitter.com/3xlFBMjRdo
— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 26, 2025