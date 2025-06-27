Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο Συλλόγων 2025: Ισοπεδωτική η Σίτι υπέταξε τη Γιουβέντους με 5-2

Επίδειξη δύναμης έκανε η Μάντσεστερ Σίτι απέναντι στην Γιουβέντους στο Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο Συλλόγων 2025 την οποία και συνέτριψε με σκορ 5-2, στέλνοντας και ένα μήνυμα ενόψει της ερχόμενης χρονιάς.

Statement made ✅ Manchester City top Group G in style 🔝 Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 – July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #JUVMCI pic.twitter.com/jPZsd4Dn6l — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 26, 2025

Με πλουραλισμό στην επίθεση και άρτια κυκλοφορία σε όλο το τερέν, το σύνολο του Γκουαρδιόλα διέλυσε τη Μεγάλη Κυρία και κατέλαβε την πρωτιά, «πετώντας» για τη φάση των «16» ως απόλυτη στον όμιλό της.

Δείτε τα γκολ

What a rocket! Savinho unleashes a screamer for City’s fifth 🚀 unstoppable 🤯 Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 – July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #JUVMCI pic.twitter.com/uKH2lpCnoj — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 26, 2025