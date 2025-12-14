Βραβεία Lumiere: Η ταινία «The Stranger» του Φρανσουά Οζόν «σάρωσε» τις υποψηφιότητες – Αναλυτικά η λίστα

Η ταινία «The Stranger» του Φρανσουά Οζόν (François Ozon) συγκεντρώνει το ενδιαφέρον στα επερχόμενα Βραβεία Lumière, καθώς η παραγωγή κυριαρχεί στις υποψηφιότητες, με την Τζόντι Φόστερ (Jodie Foster) να διεκδικεί το βραβείο Καλύτερης Ηθοποιού και τη Νάταλι Πόρτμαν (Natalie Portman) να είναι υποψήφια στην κατηγορία Καλύτερης Ταινίας Κινουμένων Σχεδίων με την ταινία «Arco».

Η κινηματογραφική μεταφορά του μυθιστορήματος του Αλμπέρ Καμί, την οποία υπογράφει ο Φρανσουά Οζόν, έκανε την παγκόσμια πρεμιέρα της στο Φεστιβάλ Κινηματογράφου της Βενετίας και κατέγραψε ισχυρή παρουσία στις φετινές υποψηφιότητες, συγκεντρώνοντας συνολικά έξι διακρίσεις στις κατηγορίες Καλύτερης Ταινίας, Σκηνοθεσίας, Σεναρίου, Α΄ Ανδρικού Ρόλου, Φωτογραφίας και Μουσικής.

