Σάλμα Χάγεκ: Η τραυματική ερωτική σκηνή του "Ντεσπεράντο" - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

. I would take it off for two seconds and start crying again. But we got through it. We did the best with what we could do at the time.”

Eventually, the scene was finished and included in the final cut of Desperado, but because of the way they filmed, it was done in quick cuts. “When you’re not you, then you can do it,” Hayek said. “But I keep thinking of my father and my brother. And are they going to see it? And are they going to get teased? Guys don’t have that. Your father will be, ‘Yeah! That’s my son!'”

When Hayek did take her father and brother to see Desperado, they left during the sex scene and returned to the theater when it was over, she explained. While Hayek said she still has trouble watching the scene, she’s remained close with Banderas and has gone on to star in five other films with him.