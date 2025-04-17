Συναγερμός στη Φλόριντα – Αναφορές για ένοπλο σε Πανεπιστήμιο

Συναγερμός έχει σημάνει σε Πανεπιστήμιο στη Φλόριντα, καθώς υπάρχουν αναφορές για παρουσία ενόπλου στον χώρο.

Το Florida State University έκανε την σχετική δημοσίευση στο X, αναφέροντας ότι αστυνομικές δυνάμεις σπεύδουν στο σημείο.

Οι μαθητές και το προσωπικό καλούνται να αναζητήσουν καταφύγιο και να περιμένουν περαιτέρω οδηγίες.

«Συνεχίστε να αναζητάτε καταφύγιο και περιμένετε περαιτέρω οδηγίες. Κλειδώστε και μείνετε μακριά απ’ όλες τις πόρτες και τα παράθυρα και να είστε έτοιμοι να λάβετε πρόσθετα μέτρα προστασίας», τονίζεται στην ανάρτηση του Πανεπιστημίου.

An active shooter has been reported in the area of Student Union. Police are on scene or on the way. Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measur https://t.co/cBrbt0cLe6 — FSU Alert (@FSUAlert) April 17, 2025

Σύμφωνα με αναφορές στα social media, ακούστηκαν πυροβολισμοί.

🚨 BREAKING: ACTIVE SHOOTER REPORTED AT FSU CAMPUS, STUDENTS INSTRUCTED TO SHELTER Thursday, April 17, 2025

📍 Tallahassee, Florida, United States Florida State University issued an alert through its FSU Alert system at approximately 9:02 AM PDT, reporting an active shooter in… pic.twitter.com/7Dqs8mUbnP — The Fact Checker (@The_Facts_Dude) April 17, 2025

BREAKING🚨: An active shooter has opened fire at Florida State University’s Tallahassee’s campus. Disturbing footage showed people fleeing from a student union around midday local time Thursday. A university alert said some police were on the scene and others were on the way.… pic.twitter.com/4i4sXCCsjv — Melissa Hallman (@dotconnectinga) April 17, 2025

Τοπικά ΜΜΕ αναφέρουν ότι τουλάχιστον τέσσερα άτομα νοσηλεύονται στο νοσοκομείο.

BREAKING: At least 4 victims hospitalized amid active shooter reported at Florida State University (FSU). – local media pic.twitter.com/5gJykRS32v — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) April 17, 2025

Κάποιοι κάνουν αναφορές ακόμη και για 30 πυροβολισμούς, ενώ σημειώνουν ότι οι φοιτητές κρύβονται στα δωμάτιά τους.

BREAKING: Active shooter has been reported near the Student Union at Florida State University in Tallahassee. Reports of as many as 30 gunshots heard by students. Students are hiding in rooms currently. Police are on scene. Video @streetywx pic.twitter.com/KlZmv50j1D — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 17, 2025