Συναγερμός στη Φλόριντα – Αναφορές για ένοπλο σε Πανεπιστήμιο

Συναγερμός έχει σημάνει σε Πανεπιστήμιο στη Φλόριντα, καθώς υπάρχουν αναφορές για παρουσία ενόπλου στον χώρο.

Το Florida State University έκανε την σχετική δημοσίευση στο X, αναφέροντας ότι αστυνομικές δυνάμεις σπεύδουν στο σημείο.

Οι μαθητές και το προσωπικό καλούνται να αναζητήσουν καταφύγιο και να περιμένουν περαιτέρω οδηγίες.

«Συνεχίστε να αναζητάτε καταφύγιο και περιμένετε περαιτέρω οδηγίες. Κλειδώστε και μείνετε μακριά απ’ όλες τις πόρτες και τα παράθυρα και να είστε έτοιμοι να λάβετε πρόσθετα μέτρα προστασίας», τονίζεται στην ανάρτηση του Πανεπιστημίου.

Σύμφωνα με αναφορές στα social media, ακούστηκαν πυροβολισμοί.

Τοπικά ΜΜΕ αναφέρουν ότι τουλάχιστον τέσσερα άτομα νοσηλεύονται στο νοσοκομείο.

Κάποιοι κάνουν αναφορές ακόμη και για 30 πυροβολισμούς, ενώ σημειώνουν ότι οι φοιτητές κρύβονται στα δωμάτιά τους.

