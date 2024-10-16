Ο ισραηλινός στρατός ανέφερε ότι εκτοξεύθηκαν 50 βλήματα από τον Λίβανο – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Ο ισραηλινός στρατός ανέφερε ότι περίπου 50 βλήματα εκτοξεύθηκαν από τον Λίβανο στο βόρειο τμήμα της χώρας νωρίς το πρωί της Τετάρτης, χωρίς να υπάρχουν αναφορές για θύματα.

Σύμφωνα με τον ισραηλινό στρατό «κάποια από τα βλήματα αναχαιτίστηκαν», ενώ η Χεζμπολάχ δήλωσε ότι εκτόξευσε “πλήθος βλημάτων” στην πόλη Σαφέντ.

IDF: Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the Upper Galilee area, approximately 50 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some of the projectiles were intercepted and fallen projectiles were identified in the area, pic.twitter.com/YLeFOTY6pe

