Ο ισραηλινός στρατός ανέφερε ότι εκτοξεύθηκαν 50 βλήματα από τον Λίβανο – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ
Πηγή: AFP

Ο ισραηλινός στρατός ανέφερε ότι περίπου 50 βλήματα εκτοξεύθηκαν από τον Λίβανο στο βόρειο τμήμα της χώρας νωρίς το πρωί της Τετάρτης, χωρίς να υπάρχουν αναφορές για θύματα.

Σύμφωνα με τον ισραηλινό στρατό «κάποια από τα βλήματα αναχαιτίστηκαν», ενώ η Χεζμπολάχ δήλωσε ότι εκτόξευσε “πλήθος βλημάτων” στην πόλη Σαφέντ.

