Μαζική πυραυλική επίθεση στο Μπέλγκοροντ – Ζημιές σε ενεργειακές υποδομές και διακοπές ρεύματος

Σημαντικές ζημιές σε ενεργειακές υποδομές προκάλεσε μαζική πυραυλική επίθεση στη ρωσική περιφέρεια Μπέλγκοροντ, κοντά στα σύνορα με την Ουκρανία, σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες του πρακτορείου Interfax που επικαλείται τοπικές Aρχές.
🇺🇦🇷🇺 Russia’s Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile was deployed directly against the city of Bila Tserkva, located in the Kyiv region roughly 70km (50 miles)
4 people are confirmed dead in Kyiv (2 within the city itself & 2 in the surrounding Kyiv region suburbs) https://t.co/a2sTt3sAEX pic.twitter.com/EanE7R0aw8
— Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) May 24, 2026
🇷🇺🇺🇦 Russia hit Ukraine with one of its biggest strikes in years overnight
Around 700 drones and 100 missiles, including Oreshniks, were fired at Kiev alone
The attack comes in response to the Lugansk dormitory strike that killed 21 people between the ages of 17 and 22 https://t.co/mZ3vS7lGhk pic.twitter.com/3HoqGBiwTO
— The Other Side Media (@TheOtherSideRu) May 24, 2026
Από την επίθεση δεν έχουν αναφερθεί τραυματισμοί ή θύματα, ωστόσο προκλήθηκαν εκτεταμένες διακοπές ηλεκτροδότησης και υδροδότησης σε αρκετές περιοχές της περιφέρειας, συμπεριλαμβανομένης της ομώνυμης πόλης.
Have you noticed that around the world people are protesting against Israel – but nobody seems to care about the Russia/Ukraine war?
1.8- 2 million are dead in that war.
This is Kiev today after Russia launched a massive strike with hundreds of drones and missiles. pic.twitter.com/XjDH6DbXAJ
— Am Yisrael Chai 🐙 (@AmYisraelChai_X) May 25, 2026
Russian Missiles Deploy Decoy Flares Before Hitting The Targets
2 Russian Kh-101 missiles were recorded deploying decoy flares over the skies of Kyiv, Ukraine before they hit the ground last night.#Russia #Ukraine https://t.co/aHt3qCSYiZ pic.twitter.com/j4Hv6nsA5V
— India Strikes YT 🇮🇳 (@IndiaStrikes_) May 25, 2026
Οι Αρχές δεν έχουν μέχρι στιγμής δώσει περισσότερες λεπτομέρειες για την ακριβή έκταση των ζημιών που υπέστησαν οι υποδομές.