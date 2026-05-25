Μαζική πυραυλική επίθεση στο Μπέλγκοροντ – Ζημιές σε ενεργειακές υποδομές και διακοπές ρεύματος

Άννα Δόλλαρη

Διεθνή Νέα

Συγκλονιστικές εικόνες
Τρεις νεκροί μέχρι στιγμής ο τραγικός απολογισμός
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Σημαντικές ζημιές σε ενεργειακές υποδομές προκάλεσε μαζική πυραυλική επίθεση στη ρωσική περιφέρεια Μπέλγκοροντ, κοντά στα σύνορα με την Ουκρανία, σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες του πρακτορείου Interfax που επικαλείται τοπικές Aρχές.

 

Από την επίθεση δεν έχουν αναφερθεί τραυματισμοί ή θύματα, ωστόσο προκλήθηκαν εκτεταμένες διακοπές ηλεκτροδότησης και υδροδότησης σε αρκετές περιοχές της περιφέρειας, συμπεριλαμβανομένης της ομώνυμης πόλης.

 

Οι Αρχές δεν έχουν μέχρι στιγμής δώσει περισσότερες λεπτομέρειες για την ακριβή έκταση των ζημιών που υπέστησαν οι υποδομές.

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