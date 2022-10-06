Μακελειό σε παιδικό σταθμό στην Ταϊλάνδη: Ο δράστης σκότωσε την σύζυγο και το παιδί του και αυτοκτόνησε – 34 οι νεκροί

Μακελειό συνέβη σε παιδικό σταθμό στην Ταϊλάνδη με 34 νεκρούς εκ των οποίων 23 παιδιά, σύμφωνα με το Γαλλικό Πρακτορείο.

Όλα συνέβησαν όταν ένας ένοπλος άνοιξε πυρ σε παιδικό σταθμό σε επαρχία της βορειοανατολικής Ταϊλάνδης. Υψηλόβαθμος αξιωματικός της τοπικής αστυνομίας επιβεβαίωσε στο Reuters ότι ο ένοπλος σκότωσε την σύζυγο και το παιδί του και στη συνέχεια αυτοκτόνησε κατά τη διάρκεια του περιστατικού.

Σύμφωνα με τον ίδιο, τουλάχιστον 12 άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν.

#BREAKING De schutter die betrokken was bij de massale schietpartij was ex-politieagent, de klopjacht is nog aan de gang. Dader nog niet opgepakt. Dodental inmiddels opgelopen tot 38. #thailand https://t.co/miE85y8PmJ pic.twitter.com/aZ3H72t9dx — Terreur & Crime Nieuws (@DreigingNL2) October 6, 2022

Ο φερόμενος ως δράστης είναι πρώην αστυνομικός Τα κίνητρά του δεν έχουν γίνει ακόμα γνωστά, ωστόσο υπάρχουν αναφορές στα τοπικά ΜΜΕ ότι είχε απολυθεί πρόσφατα για εμπλοκή σε υπόθεση ναρκωτικών.

Update- Mass shooter at a childcare centre in Nong Bua Lamphu which led to 35 deaths, many children, shot his wife & child before killing himself.

Police have named a suspect, a 34-year Ex police officer.#shooting #childcare #Thailand #กราดยิง #กราดยิงหนองบัวลำภู pic.twitter.com/DLwrKrWqfJ — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) October 6, 2022

At least 32 people, many of them children, were killed by an ex-policeman raiding a child care centre in Na Klang district of Nong Bua Lamphu. The suspect is on the run. #BangkokPost #Thailand pic.twitter.com/7oHyjmkkzR — rajni singh (@imrajni_singh) October 6, 2022