διεθνή ΤΑΪΛΑΝΔΗ

Μακελειό σε παιδικό σταθμό στην Ταϊλάνδη: Ο δράστης σκότωσε την σύζυγο και το παιδί του και αυτοκτόνησε – 34 οι νεκροί

Μακελειό συνέβη σε παιδικό σταθμό στην Ταϊλάνδη με 34 νεκρούς εκ των οποίων 23 παιδιά, σύμφωνα με το Γαλλικό Πρακτορείο.

Όλα συνέβησαν όταν ένας ένοπλος άνοιξε πυρ σε παιδικό σταθμό σε επαρχία της βορειοανατολικής Ταϊλάνδης. Υψηλόβαθμος αξιωματικός της τοπικής αστυνομίας επιβεβαίωσε στο Reuters ότι ο ένοπλος σκότωσε την σύζυγο και το παιδί του και στη συνέχεια αυτοκτόνησε κατά τη διάρκεια του περιστατικού.

Σύμφωνα με τον ίδιο, τουλάχιστον 12 άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν.

 

Ο φερόμενος ως δράστης είναι πρώην αστυνομικός Τα κίνητρά του δεν έχουν γίνει ακόμα γνωστά, ωστόσο υπάρχουν αναφορές στα τοπικά ΜΜΕ ότι είχε απολυθεί πρόσφατα για εμπλοκή σε υπόθεση ναρκωτικών.

 

 

 

 

