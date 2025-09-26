Κρις Λαντάου: Η κυβέρνηση Τραμπ θα συνεχίσει τον εποικοδομητικό διάλογο με την Κίνα

Ο Αναπληρωτής Υπουργός Εξωτερικών των ΗΠΑ, Κρις Λαντάου, δήλωσε ότι είχε μια «εκτενή» συνάντηση με τον Κινέζο ομόλογό του, Μα Ζαοσού, το βράδυ της Πέμπτης, στο περιθώριο της Γενικής Συνέλευσης του ΟΗΕ στη Νέα Υόρκη.

There are few bilateral relationships as important to the security and prosperity of the American people as the one with China. To advance that relationship, I had a lengthy meeting this evening with my Chinese counterpart, Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, at the… pic.twitter.com/pHsaecD7Sp

