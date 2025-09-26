Κρις Λαντάου: Η κυβέρνηση Τραμπ θα συνεχίσει τον εποικοδομητικό διάλογο με την Κίνα

Κρις Λαντάου: Η κυβέρνηση Τραμπ θα συνεχίσει τον εποικοδομητικό διάλογο με την Κίνα

Ο Αναπληρωτής Υπουργός Εξωτερικών των ΗΠΑ, Κρις Λαντάου, δήλωσε ότι είχε μια «εκτενή» συνάντηση με τον Κινέζο ομόλογό του, Μα Ζαοσού, το βράδυ της Πέμπτης, στο περιθώριο της Γενικής Συνέλευσης του ΟΗΕ στη Νέα Υόρκη.

«Η κυβέρνηση Τραμπ θα συνεχίσει να επιδιώκει εποικοδομητική επικοινωνία με την Κίνα που να προωθεί τα αμερικανικά συμφέροντα», έγραψε ο Λαντάου στην πλατφόρμα Χ.

