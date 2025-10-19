ΗΠΑ: Νέες φωτογραφίες και βίντεο από τις μαζικές διαδηλώσεις κατά της διακυβέρνησης Τραμπ σε όλη τη χώρα – «No Kings»

Μεγάλες διαδηλώσεις πραγματοποιήθηκαν το Σάββατο (18/10) σε ολόκληρη την αμερικανική επικράτεια, από τη Νέα Υόρκη μέχρι το Σαν Φρανσίσκο, στο πλαίσιο των κινητοποιήσεων σε συνολικά πάνω από 2.5 χιλιάδες πόλεις που ήδη έχουν καταδικαστεί από την αμερικανική δεξιά ως έκφραση «μίσους κατά της Αμερικής».

Με κεντρικό σύνθημα «No Kings» (Όχι στους βασιλιάδες), Αμερικανοί διαδηλώνουν για να καταγγείλουν την αυταρχική άσκηση της εξουσίας από τον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ.

Thank you to the millions of Americans who turned out in small communities and big cities all over this country to say loudly and boldly:

No more kings.

In America, We the People will rule. pic.twitter.com/L6OPUx99yd

— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 18, 2025