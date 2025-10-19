ΗΠΑ: Νέες φωτογραφίες και βίντεο από τις μαζικές διαδηλώσεις κατά της διακυβέρνησης Τραμπ σε όλη τη χώρα – «No Kings»

Μεγάλες διαδηλώσεις πραγματοποιήθηκαν το Σάββατο (18/10) σε ολόκληρη την αμερικανική επικράτεια, από τη Νέα Υόρκη μέχρι το Σαν Φρανσίσκο, στο πλαίσιο των κινητοποιήσεων σε συνολικά πάνω από 2.5 χιλιάδες πόλεις που ήδη έχουν καταδικαστεί από την αμερικανική δεξιά ως έκφραση «μίσους κατά της Αμερικής».
Με κεντρικό σύνθημα «No Kings» (Όχι στους βασιλιάδες), Αμερικανοί διαδηλώνουν για να καταγγείλουν την αυταρχική άσκηση της εξουσίας από τον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ.
Δείτε νέες φωτογραφίες και βίντεο
Thank you to the millions of Americans who turned out in small communities and big cities all over this country to say loudly and boldly:
No more kings.
In America, We the People will rule. pic.twitter.com/L6OPUx99yd
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 18, 2025
WOW! Protesters created a HUGE human sign on San Francisco’s Ocean Beach reading “No Kings YES on 50” to support California’s Prop 50 and stand up against Donald Trump’s fascist regime pic.twitter.com/NbUnQk6ZZB
— Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 18, 2025
HAPPENING NOW: Across the U.S. people hit the streets by the millions for No Kings Day, with some crowds estimated to be in the hundreds of thousands. pic.twitter.com/NO6ciszIuO
— BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) October 18, 2025
Holy shit, look at this crowd from the Boston No Kings protest. Samuel Adams would be damn proud. pic.twitter.com/Efl1i8RExB
— Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) October 18, 2025
No kings – Chicago pic.twitter.com/McVmz7qrCu
— John Cusack (@johncusack) October 18, 2025
BREAKING: 7 million people took part in NO KINGS protests across 2,700+ U.S. cities TODAY.
The tides are turning. pic.twitter.com/La6Dx4xR3U
— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 18, 2025
100,000+ out for a “No Kings” protest in Chicago.
— Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) October 18, 2025