ΗΠΑ: Νέες φωτογραφίες και βίντεο από τις μαζικές διαδηλώσεις κατά της διακυβέρνησης Τραμπ σε όλη τη χώρα – «No Kings»

διεθνή

ΤΡΑΜΠ ΔΙΑΔΗΛΩΣΕΙΣ

Μεγάλες διαδηλώσεις πραγματοποιήθηκαν το Σάββατο (18/10) σε ολόκληρη την αμερικανική επικράτεια, από τη Νέα Υόρκη μέχρι το Σαν Φρανσίσκο, στο πλαίσιο των κινητοποιήσεων σε συνολικά πάνω από 2.5 χιλιάδες πόλεις που ήδη έχουν καταδικαστεί από την αμερικανική δεξιά ως έκφραση «μίσους κατά της Αμερικής».

ΗΠΑ: Μεγάλες διαδηλώσεις κατά της διακυβέρνησης Τραμπ – «Όχι στους βασιλιάδες», το κεντρικό σύνθημα

Με κεντρικό σύνθημα «No Kings» (Όχι στους βασιλιάδες), Αμερικανοί διαδηλώνουν για να καταγγείλουν την αυταρχική άσκηση της εξουσίας από τον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ.

