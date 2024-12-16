ΗΠΑ: Δυο νεκροί και έξι τραυματίες από τους πυροβολισμούς σε σχολείο στο Ουισκόνσιν – Νεκρός και ο δράστης

διεθνή

ΗΠΑ: Δυο νεκροί και έξι τραυματίες από τους πυροβολισμούς σε σχολείο στο Ουισκόνσιν – Νεκρός και ο δράστης
πηγή: AP Photo/Scott Bauer

Αναθεωρήθηκε προς τα κάτω, ο αριθμός των νεκρών από την επίθεση ενόπλου σε χριστιανικό σχολείο στο Μάντισον του Ουινσκόσιν των ΗΠΑ. Σύμφωνα με νεότερη ενημέρωση της αστυνομίας για το περιστατικό, οι νεκροί είναι τρεις, και ανάμεσά τους είναι και ο φερόμενος ως δράστης της επίθεσης, ο οποίος ήταν μαθητής του σχολείου.

Όπως λένε οι αρχές, ο δράστης βρέθηκε νεκρός στον χώρο του σχολείου ενώ οι αρχές ανακοίνωσαν ότι υπάρχουν και έξι τραυματίες. Δεν έχουν γίνει γνωστά ούτε τα κίνητρα του δράστη, ούτε αν μεταξύ των νεκρών είναι μαθητές ή εκπαιδευτικοί.

Οι πυροβολισμοί σημειώθηκαν στο χριστιανικό σχολείο Abundant Life στο Μάντισον, την πρωτεύουσα της πολιτείας, ανακοίνωσε η αστυνομία.

