Ζελένσκι κατά της συμφωνίας ΗΠΑ – Ρωσίας για το ντίζελ: «Επένδυση σε έναν πόλεμο που πρέπει να τερματιστεί»

Ο πρόεδρος της Ουκρανίας, Βολοντίμιρ Ζελένσκι, εξέφρασε την έντονη αντίθεσή του στη συμφωνία μεταξύ Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών και Ρωσίας για την προμήθεια ντίζελ, χαρακτηρίζοντάς την οικονομική στήριξη σε έναν πόλεμο που θα πρέπει να οδηγηθεί στον τερματισμό του. Ο Ζελένσκι υποστήριξε ότι η απόφαση αυτή θα εξασφαλίσει στη Μόσχα πρόσθετους πόρους για τη διεξαγωγή του πολέμου και θα υπονομεύσει κάθε προσπάθεια για την επίτευξη μιας διευθέτησης.

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Τα βασικά σημεία του άρθρου

  • Ο πρόεδρος της Ουκρανίας, Βολοντίμιρ Ζελένσκι, εξέφρασε την έντονη αντίθεσή του στη συμφωνία ΗΠΑ – Ρωσίας για την προμήθεια ντίζελ από τη Μόσχα.
  • Ο Ζελένσκι τόνισε πως «το να επιτρέπεται στη Ρωσία να πουλά πετρελαϊκά προϊόντα αποτελεί μια επένδυση σε έναν πόλεμο που πρέπει να τερματιστεί, όχι να παραταθεί».
  • Η απόφαση για το ντίζελ θα εξασφαλίσει στη Μόσχα πρόσθετους πόρους για τον πόλεμο και υπονομεύει τις προσπάθειες για διευθέτηση, με τον Ουκρανό πρόεδρο να τη χαρακτηρίζει «αδύναμη απόφαση» ισχυρών εταίρων.

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Την έντονη αντίθεσή του στη συμφωνία μεταξύ Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών και Ρωσίας για την προμήθεια ντίζελ από τη Μόσχα εξέφρασε ο πρόεδρος της Ουκρανίας, Βολοντίμιρ Ζελένσκι, υποστηρίζοντας ότι μια τέτοια εξέλιξη συνιστά οικονομική στήριξη σε έναν πόλεμο που θα πρέπει να οδηγηθεί στον τερματισμό του.

Ενεργειακή συμφωνία Τραμπ-Πούτιν: Πάνω από 4,8 εκατ. τόνοι ρωσικού ντίζελ στην αγορά τους επόμενους μήνες – «Οι τιμές θα πέσουν γρήγορα»

«Τα δώρα στον Πούτιν δεν θα φέρουν ειρήνη ούτε κάποιο όφελος στον πολιτισμένο κόσμο», έγραψε ο Ζελένσκι στην πλατφόρμα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης X.

«Η Ρωσία θα “ανταποδώσει” το ντίζελ με περαιτέρω τρόμο και δόλο. Το να επιτρέπεται στη Ρωσία να πουλά πετρελαϊκά προϊόντα αποτελεί μια επένδυση σε έναν πόλεμο που πρέπει να τερματιστεί, όχι να παραταθεί. Αυτό που χρειάζεται είναι πραγματική αποκλιμάκωση με τη Ρωσία, σε αμοιβαία βάση», δήλωσε ο Ουκρανός πρόεδρος.

Ο Ζελένσκι δήλωσε σε δημοσιογράφους ότι η απόφαση για το ντίζελ θα εξασφαλίσει στη Μόσχα πρόσθετους πόρους για τη διεξαγωγή του πολέμου και θα υπονομεύσει κάθε προσπάθεια για την επίτευξη μιας διευθέτησης, ενώ παράλληλα, χαρακτήρισε τη συμφωνία μεταξύ ΗΠΑ και Ρωσίας για το ντίζελ ως μια «αδύναμη απόφαση» ισχυρών εταίρων.

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