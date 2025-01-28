Φωτιά σε αεροπλάνο στην Νότια Κορέα – Σώοι οι 176 επιβαίνοντες – Δείτε βίντεο

Φωτιά σε αεροπλάνο στην Νότια Κορέα – Σώοι οι 176 επιβαίνοντες – Δείτε βίντεο

Αεροπλάνο έπιασε φωτιά στο αεροδρόμιο Gimhae στην Νότια Κορέα, όπως μεταδίδει το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων Yonhap επικαλούμενο τις πυροσβεστικές δυνάμεις.

Η φωτιά εκδηλώθηκε στο πίσω μέρος του αεροσκάφους, το οποίο εκκενώθηκε με επιτυχία από τις μπροστινές εξόδους. Οι 169 επιβάτες του αεροσκάφους και τα επτά μέλη του πληρώματος, είναι όλοι σώοι.

Το αεροπλάνο, ένα Airbus A321, της εταιρείας  Air Busan, επρόκειτο να εκτελέσει δρομολόγιο με προορισμό τον Χονγκ Κονγκ. Η φωτιά εκδηλώθηκε , ενώ το αεροπλάνο ήταν γεμάτο και ετοιμαζόταν να τροχοδρομήσει. Οι πυροσβεστικές δυνάμεις έσπευσαν στο σημείο της καταστροφής και επιχείρησαν να σβήσουν την φωτιά, η οποία όμως πολύ γρήγορα επεκτάθηκε.

 

 

 

 

 

