Σύμφωνα με την Τεχεράνη, ο αριθμός των επιβεβαιωμένων νεκρών ανέρχεται σε 9.

During recent #IranProtests, streets in many cities in the country turned into war zones.

Watch this chilling video. Scores of pro-regime plain clothes agents with guns were in the streets.

You can hear gunshots. We're receiving accounts of gruesome deaths in the streets. pic.twitter.com/KiCGAUXlof