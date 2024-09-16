Emmy 2024: Η λίστα με τους νικητές των βραβείων

Οι σημαντικότεροι νικητές στη δεύτερη τελετή των Emmy την ίδια χρονιά ήταν οι Shōgun, Hacks, Baby Reindeer και The Bear.

Το «Shogun» κέρδισε το βραβείο για την καλύτερη δραματική σειρά στα 76α Primetime Emmy Awards την Κυριακή το βράδυ — ένα από τα 18 τρόπαια που πήρε η σειρά για την πρώτη σεζόν. Το “Hacks” κέρδισε την καλύτερη κωμική σειρά , ξεπερνώντας το “The Bear”, το οποίο κέρδισε αρκετές από τις διακρίσεις της βραδιάς.

Η λίστα με τους νικητές των Emmy 2024

Best comedy series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Best drama series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr & Mrs Smith

Shōgun – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Lead actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine – Mr & Mrs Smith

Anna Sawai – Shōgun – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Lead actor in a drama series

Idris Elba – Hijack

Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith

Walton Goggins – Fallout

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Dominic West – The Crown

Best limited or anthology series

Baby Reindeer – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple – Fargo

Sofia Vergara – Griselda

Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm – Fargo

Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Andrew Scott – Ripley

Directing for a drama series

Stephen Daldry – The Crown

Mimi Leder – The Morning Show

Hiro Murai – Mr & Mrs Smith

Frederick EO Toye – Shōgun – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Saul Metzstein – Slow Horses

Salli Richardson-Whitfield – Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Directing for a comedy series

Randall Einhorn – Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer – The Bear –ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Ramy Youssef – The Bear

Guy Ritchie – The Gentlemen

Lucia Aniello – Hacks

Mary Lou Belli – The Ms Pat Show

Writing for a limited or anthology series

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Charlie Brooker – Black Mirror

Noah Hawley – Fargo

Ron Nyswaner – Fellow Travelers

Steven Zaillian – Ripley

Issa López – True Detective: Night Country

Writing for a drama series

Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare – The Crown

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner – Fallout

Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith

Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks – Shōgun

Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente – Shōgun

Will Smith – Slow Horses – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr – The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill – Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes – True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris – Fargo – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Lewis Pullman – Lessons In Chemistry

Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Talk series

The Daily Show – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Writing for a comedy series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer – The Bear

Meredith Scardino and Sam Means – Girls5eva

Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky – Hacks –ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider – The Other Two

Jake Bender and Zach Dunn – What We Do in the Shadows

Directing for a limited or anthology series

Weronika Tofilska – Baby Reindeer

Noah Hawley – Fargo

Gus Van Sant – Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Millicent Shelton – Lessons in Chemistry

Steven Zaillian – Ripley – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Issa López – True Detective: Night Country

Scripted variety series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Saturday Night Live

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series

Dakota Fanning – Ripley

Lily Gladstone – Under The Bridge

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Aja Naomi King – Lessons In Chemistry

Diane Lane – Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding reality competition program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

The Voice

Lead actress in a comedy series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph – Loot

Jean Smart – Hacks – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Supporting actress in a drama series

Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Greta Lee – The Morning Show

Lesley Manville – The Crown

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show

Holland Taylor – The Morning Show

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Carol Burnett – Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Lead actor in a comedy series

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

Supporting actor in a drama series

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun

Jon Hamm – The Morning Show

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Takehiro Hira – Shōgun

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Lionel Boyce – The Bear

Paul W Downs – Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live