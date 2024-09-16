Emmy 2024: Η λίστα με τους νικητές των βραβείων

Οι σημαντικότεροι νικητές στη δεύτερη τελετή των Emmy την ίδια χρονιά ήταν οι Shōgun, Hacks, Baby Reindeer και The Bear.
Το «Shogun» κέρδισε το βραβείο για την καλύτερη δραματική σειρά στα 76α Primetime Emmy Awards την Κυριακή το βράδυ — ένα από τα 18 τρόπαια που πήρε η σειρά για την πρώτη σεζόν. Το “Hacks” κέρδισε την καλύτερη κωμική σειρά , ξεπερνώντας το “The Bear”, το οποίο κέρδισε αρκετές από τις διακρίσεις της βραδιάς.
Η λίστα με τους νικητές των Emmy 2024
Best comedy series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Best drama series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr & Mrs Smith
Shōgun – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Lead actress in a drama series
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine – Mr & Mrs Smith
Anna Sawai – Shōgun – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Lead actor in a drama series
Idris Elba – Hijack
Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith
Walton Goggins – Fallout
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Dominic West – The Crown
Best limited or anthology series
Baby Reindeer – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Lead actress in a limited or anthology series
Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple – Fargo
Sofia Vergara – Griselda
Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Lead actor in a limited or anthology series
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm – Fargo
Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Andrew Scott – Ripley
Directing for a drama series
Stephen Daldry – The Crown
Mimi Leder – The Morning Show
Hiro Murai – Mr & Mrs Smith
Frederick EO Toye – Shōgun – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Saul Metzstein – Slow Horses
Salli Richardson-Whitfield – Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Directing for a comedy series
Randall Einhorn – Abbott Elementary
Christopher Storer – The Bear –ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Ramy Youssef – The Bear
Guy Ritchie – The Gentlemen
Lucia Aniello – Hacks
Mary Lou Belli – The Ms Pat Show
Writing for a limited or anthology series
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Charlie Brooker – Black Mirror
Noah Hawley – Fargo
Ron Nyswaner – Fellow Travelers
Steven Zaillian – Ripley
Issa López – True Detective: Night Country
Writing for a drama series
Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare – The Crown
Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner – Fallout
Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith
Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks – Shōgun
Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente – Shōgun
Will Smith – Slow Horses – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series
Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr – The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill – Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes – True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris – Fargo – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Lewis Pullman – Lessons In Chemistry
Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Talk series
The Daily Show – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Writing for a comedy series
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Christopher Storer – The Bear
Meredith Scardino and Sam Means – Girls5eva
Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky – Hacks –ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider – The Other Two
Jake Bender and Zach Dunn – What We Do in the Shadows
Directing for a limited or anthology series
Weronika Tofilska – Baby Reindeer
Noah Hawley – Fargo
Gus Van Sant – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Millicent Shelton – Lessons in Chemistry
Steven Zaillian – Ripley – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Issa López – True Detective: Night Country
Scripted variety series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Saturday Night Live
Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series
Dakota Fanning – Ripley
Lily Gladstone – Under The Bridge
Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Aja Naomi King – Lessons In Chemistry
Diane Lane – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding reality competition program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
The Voice
Lead actress in a comedy series
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph – Loot
Jean Smart – Hacks – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale
Supporting actress in a drama series
Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Greta Lee – The Morning Show
Lesley Manville – The Crown
Karen Pittman – The Morning Show
Holland Taylor – The Morning Show
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Carol Burnett – Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
Lead actor in a comedy series
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
Supporting actor in a drama series
Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun
Jon Hamm – The Morning Show
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Takehiro Hira – Shōgun
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Lionel Boyce – The Bear
Paul W Downs – Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live