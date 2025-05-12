Κίνα: Σεισμός 5,6 Ρίχτερ στην περιοχή Σιτσάνγκ

διεθνή

Σεισμός σεισμογράφος

Σεισμική δόνηση μεγέθους 5,6 βαθμών της κλίμακας Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε τη Δευτέρα (12/5) στην περιοχή Σιτσάνγκ της Κίνας, σύμφωνα με ανακοίνωση του Γερμανικού Ερευνητικού Κέντρου Γεωεπιστημών (GFZ).

Ισχυρός σεισμός 7,1 Ρίχτερ στην Κίνα – Κάτοικοι βγήκαν στους δρόμους τρομαγμένοι – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Η δόνηση είχε εστιακό βάθος 10 χιλιομέτρων, προκαλώντας ανησυχία στις τοπικές αρχές. Δεν έχουν αναφερθεί, προς το παρόν, σημαντικές υλικές ζημιές ή θύματα.

