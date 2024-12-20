Γερμανία: Βίντεο-σοκ από τη στιγμή που το αυτοκίνητο πέφτει πάνω στο πλήθος σε χριστουγεννιάτικη αγορά – Σκληρές εικόνες

Σοκ στη Γερμανία και συγκεκριμένα στο Μαγδεμβούργο, με αυτοκίνητο να πέφτει με μεγάλη ταχύτητα σε πλήθος που ήταν συγκεντρωμένο σε χριστουγεννιάτικη αγορά.

Οι μέχρι τώρα ανεπιβεβαίωτες πληροφορίες κάνουν λόγο για νεκρούς και τραυματίες.

At least 3 dead Germans at the Christmas market in #Magdeburg after a man breaks through anti-terror bollards with his car and crashes into the crowd. Allegedly it’s a Syrian.

Has Germany had another terrorist attack at the end of 2024? pic.twitter.com/07kq0rmErK

