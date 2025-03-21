Τουρκία: Επεισόδια σε Κωνσταντινούπολη και Σμύρνη σε κινητοποιήσεις υπέρ του Ιμάμογλου – Η αστυνομία έκανε χρήση πλαστικών σφαιρών

Επεισόδια ξέσπασαν το βράδυ της Παρασκευής (21/3) στην Κωνσταντινούπολη και τη Σμύρνη, μεταξύ διαδηλωτών και αστυνομικών, κατά τη διάρκεια των κινητοποιήσεων που οργάνωσε η αντιπολίτευση, σε ένδειξη συμπαράστασης προς τον δήμαρχο Εκρέμ Ιμάμογλου, ανέφεραν οι ανταποκριτές του Γαλλικού Πρακτορείου και τουρκικά μέσα ενημέρωσης.

BREAKING: Tens of thousands have taken to streets in Istanbul tonight to protest against the arrest of Istanbul Mayor and Turkey’s main opposition leader Ekrem Imamoğlu 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/cnnCYB2rlz — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 21, 2025

Στην Κωνσταντινούπολη, η αστυνομία έκανε χρήση πλαστικών σφαιρών, σύμφωνα με το AFP. Στη Σμύρνη, την τρίτη μεγαλύτερη πόλη της Τουρκίας, οι δυνάμεις της τάξης χρησιμοποίησαν νερό υπό πίεση για να διαλύσουν το πλήθος, μετέδωσαν τα τοπικά τηλεοπτικά κανάλια.

The fascist dictatorship regime in Turkey arbitrarily arrested Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, the strongest candidate for the upcoming presidential election, students started protests across the country. The Turkish police are responding to the youth with brutal force. pic.twitter.com/3AXLYxZKpi — Amanda Tenfjord Fan Club🇸🇯🇬🇷 (@TenfjordAmanda) March 21, 2025

Δείτε βίντεο από τις συγκεντρώσεις σε 45 συνολικά πόλεις της Τουρκίας

🇹🇷 Istanbul Now – Protests in support of Istanbul’s opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, have been ongoing for the third day. Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets in Istanbul to protest Imamoglu’s arrest, while clashes with police have been taking place in… pic.twitter.com/v3XLFBucW2 — Visioner (@visionergeo) March 21, 2025

Turkey: Opposition says 300.000 people on the streets now in support of Istanbul’s mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu Protests today in other 45 cities. pic.twitter.com/LkMUwAzpRG — AlexandruC4 (@AlexandruC4) March 21, 2025

Δείτε στιγμιότυπα από τις διαδηλώσεις