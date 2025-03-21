Τουρκία: Επεισόδια σε Κωνσταντινούπολη και Σμύρνη σε κινητοποιήσεις υπέρ του Ιμάμογλου – Η αστυνομία έκανε χρήση πλαστικών σφαιρών

διεθνή

ΕΠΕΙΣΟΔΙΑ

Επεισόδια ξέσπασαν το βράδυ της Παρασκευής (21/3) στην Κωνσταντινούπολη και τη Σμύρνη, μεταξύ διαδηλωτών και αστυνομικών, κατά τη διάρκεια των κινητοποιήσεων που οργάνωσε η αντιπολίτευση, σε ένδειξη συμπαράστασης προς τον δήμαρχο Εκρέμ Ιμάμογλου, ανέφεραν οι ανταποκριτές του Γαλλικού Πρακτορείου και τουρκικά μέσα ενημέρωσης.

Τουρκία: «Είναι όλα κατασκευασμένα» είπε ο Ιμάμογλου στην κατάθεσή του στην αστυνομία

Στην Κωνσταντινούπολη, η αστυνομία έκανε χρήση πλαστικών σφαιρών, σύμφωνα με το AFP. Στη Σμύρνη, την τρίτη μεγαλύτερη πόλη της Τουρκίας, οι δυνάμεις της τάξης χρησιμοποίησαν νερό υπό πίεση για να διαλύσουν το πλήθος, μετέδωσαν τα τοπικά τηλεοπτικά κανάλια.

Δείτε βίντεο από τις συγκεντρώσεις σε 45 συνολικά πόλεις της Τουρκίας

Δείτε στιγμιότυπα από τις διαδηλώσεις

