Πρωτοχρονιά 2023: Έτσι υποδέχτηκε το νέο έτος η Αυστραλία

16:17, Σάββατο 31 Δεκεμβρίου 2022

διεθνή

Πρωτοχρονιά 2023: Έτσι υποδέχτηκε το νέο έτος η Αυστραλία

Η τεράστια σε μέγεθος Αυστραλία μπαίνει σταδιακά στον αστερισμό του 2023. Στην πρωτεύουσα Σίδνεϊ τα πυροτεχνήματα άστραψαν στην Γέφυρα του Λιμανιού στο κτίριο της Όπερας και τις φορτηγίδες στο διάσημο λιμάνι του.

Νέα Ζηλανδία: Η πρώτη χώρα που υποδέχτηκε το 2023 – Η νύχτα έγινε… μέρα από τα πυροτεχνήματα

 

