Νότια Κορέα: Συνετρίβη αεροπλάνο του Πολεμικού Ναυτικού – Βίντεο

Νότια Κορέα: Συνετρίβη αεροπλάνο του Πολεμικού Ναυτικού – Βίντεο
Ένα αεροπλάνο του Πολεμικού Ναυτικού συνετρίβη στην πόλη Πόχανγκ της Νότιας Κορέας, ανακοίνωσε σήμερα αξιωματούχος της τοπικής κυβέρνησης.

Το Πολεμικό Ναυτικό της Νότιας Κορέας δήλωσε ότι το αεροπλάνο ναυτικής περιπολίας, με τέσσερις επιβαίνοντες, συνετρίβη κοντά σε στρατιωτική βάση στην πόλη Πόχανγκ στα νότια της χώρας.


Το ατύχημα σημειώθηκε στη 1:43 μ.μ, αναφέρει σε ανακοίνωσή του το ΠΝ της Νότιας Κορέας που προσθέτει ότι καταβάλλει προσπάθειες να διακριβώσει τα αίτια της συντριβής και τον αριθμό των θυμάτων.


Νωρίτερα, το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων Yonhap, επικαλούμενο τις αρχές, είχε μεταδώσει ότι το αεροπλάνο συνετρίβη σε ορεινή περιοχή της ανατολικής ακτής της χώρας.


Καπνός φαινόταν να υψώνεται από το σημείο όπου το αεροπλάνο συνετρίβη, μετέδωσε το Yonhap, επικαλούμενο αυτόπτη μάρτυρα.


Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

