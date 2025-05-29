Νότια Κορέα: Συνετρίβη αεροπλάνο του Πολεμικού Ναυτικού – Βίντεο

Ένα αεροπλάνο του Πολεμικού Ναυτικού συνετρίβη στην πόλη Πόχανγκ της Νότιας Κορέας, ανακοίνωσε σήμερα αξιωματούχος της τοπικής κυβέρνησης.

Το Πολεμικό Ναυτικό της Νότιας Κορέας δήλωσε ότι το αεροπλάνο ναυτικής περιπολίας, με τέσσερις επιβαίνοντες, συνετρίβη κοντά σε στρατιωτική βάση στην πόλη Πόχανγκ στα νότια της χώρας.

Just in – Naval Aircraft Crash in Pohang, South Korea A naval patrol plane with four people aboard has crashed in Nam-gu, Pohang. Authorities have confirmed the incident, while the Navy reports that a military aircraft went down and damage is currently being assessed. Emergency… https://t.co/1xSAoAdKML pic.twitter.com/HfqBaiYsWU — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) May 29, 2025



Το ατύχημα σημειώθηκε στη 1:43 μ.μ, αναφέρει σε ανακοίνωσή του το ΠΝ της Νότιας Κορέας που προσθέτει ότι καταβάλλει προσπάθειες να διακριβώσει τα αίτια της συντριβής και τον αριθμό των θυμάτων.

BREAKING – Navy Plane Crash in Southeastern South Korea A Navy P-3C patrol aircraft with four people onboard has crashed near Yasan, Donghaemyeon in Pohang, behind the Koaroo Apartments facing the East Sea. The cause is under investigation, with initial reports suggesting a… pic.twitter.com/IfdTaIYQf6 — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) May 29, 2025



Νωρίτερα, το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων Yonhap, επικαλούμενο τις αρχές, είχε μεταδώσει ότι το αεροπλάνο συνετρίβη σε ορεινή περιοχή της ανατολικής ακτής της χώρας.

WATCH: New video from before the plane crash in Pohang, South Korea shows the navy plane in the air and going down. The plane crashed into the mountains, according to Yonhap. Reports of multiple casualties. pic.twitter.com/hDFvumeH4p — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) May 29, 2025



Καπνός φαινόταν να υψώνεται από το σημείο όπου το αεροπλάνο συνετρίβη, μετέδωσε το Yonhap, επικαλούμενο αυτόπτη μάρτυρα.

Navy Plane Crash South Korea The patrol plane left its base in the southeastern city of Pohang at 1:43 p.m. Police have stated they can not immediately confirm whether there were fatalities. The cause of the crash is unknown.#SouthKorea #PlaneCrash @WeatherMonitors pic.twitter.com/CC6ti0So9r — Chyno News (@ChynoNews) May 29, 2025



Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ