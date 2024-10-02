Ιράν: Ενήμερες Ρωσία και ΗΠΑ για τις πυραυλικές επιθέσεις εναντίον του Ισραήλ

Η Τεχεράνη ενημέρωσε τη Ρωσία πριν από τις πυραυλικές επιθέσεις στο Ισραήλ, δήλωσε απόψε ένας υψηλόβαθμος Ιρανός αξιωματούχος μιλώντας στο πρακτορείο Ρόιτερς.

Ισραήλ: Η ιρανική επίθεση ήταν σοβαρή και θα έχει συνέπειες

Οι ΗΠΑ ενημερώθηκαν επίσης από το Ιράν «μέσω διπλωματικών διαύλων», λίγο πριν ξεκινήσει η επίθεση.

Υπενθυμίζεται ότι νωρίτερα την Τρίτη (1/10) το Ιράν εξαπέλυσε σφοδρή επίθεση με εκατοντάδες βαλλιστικούς πυραύλους εναντίον του Ισραήλ.

