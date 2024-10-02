Ιράν: Ενήμερες Ρωσία και ΗΠΑ για τις πυραυλικές επιθέσεις εναντίον του Ισραήλ

Η Τεχεράνη ενημέρωσε τη Ρωσία πριν από τις πυραυλικές επιθέσεις στο Ισραήλ, δήλωσε απόψε ένας υψηλόβαθμος Ιρανός αξιωματούχος μιλώντας στο πρακτορείο Ρόιτερς.

Οι ΗΠΑ ενημερώθηκαν επίσης από το Ιράν «μέσω διπλωματικών διαύλων», λίγο πριν ξεκινήσει η επίθεση.

Υπενθυμίζεται ότι νωρίτερα την Τρίτη (1/10) το Ιράν εξαπέλυσε σφοδρή επίθεση με εκατοντάδες βαλλιστικούς πυραύλους εναντίον του Ισραήλ.

JUST IN: 🇮🇷🇮🇱 Iran releases statement in following missiles launched against Israel:

“In response to the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and Martyr Nilforoshan, we targeted the heart of the occupied territories.” pic.twitter.com/O4rx7xNyTL

— BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) October 1, 2024