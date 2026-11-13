Φρουροί της Επανάστασης: Ανακοίνωσαν πλήγμα κατά αμερικανικού ραντάρ στο Μπαχρέιν

Οι Φρουροί της Επανάστασης του Ιράν ανακοίνωσαν επίθεση εναντίον αμερικανικού ραντάρ έγκαιρης προειδοποίησης στο Μπαχρέιν. Σύμφωνα με τα ιρανικά κρατικά μέσα ενημέρωσης, η επιχείρηση αποτελεί αντίποινα για προηγούμενο πλήγμα σε πύργο τηλεπικοινωνιών στην περιοχή Σιρίκ του Ιράν, το οποίο η Τεχεράνη αποδίδει σε εχθρική αεροπορική επίθεση και συνδέει άμεσα με το συμβάν.

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Ιράν: Πλήγμα κατά αμερικανικού ραντάρ στο Μπαχρέιν
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Τα βασικά σημεία του άρθρου

  • Επίθεση εναντίον αμερικανικού ραντάρ έγκαιρης προειδοποίησης που βρίσκεται στο Μπαχρέιν ανακοίνωσαν ότι πραγματοποίησαν οι Φρουροί της Επανάστασης του Ιράν.
  • Σύμφωνα με τα ιρανικά κρατικά μέσα ενημέρωσης, η επιχείρηση εντάσσεται στο πλαίσιο αντιποίνων για προηγούμενο πλήγμα σε πύργο τηλεπικοινωνιών στην περιοχή Σιρίκ του Ιράν.
  • Η Τεχεράνη αποδίδει την επίθεση σε εχθρικές αεροπορικές δυνάμεις, χαρακτηρίζοντάς την «εχθρική αεροπορική επίθεση», και συνδέει άμεσα το περιστατικό με το πλήγμα κατά της αμερικανικής στρατιωτικής εγκατάστασης στο Μπαχρέιν.

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Επίθεση εναντίον αμερικανικού ραντάρ έγκαιρης προειδοποίησης που βρίσκεται στο Μπαχρέιν ανακοίνωσαν ότι πραγματοποίησαν οι Φρουροί της Επανάστασης του Ιράν.

Σύμφωνα με τα ιρανικά κρατικά μέσα ενημέρωσης, η επιχείρηση εντάσσεται στο πλαίσιο αντιποίνων για προηγούμενο πλήγμα σε πύργο τηλεπικοινωνιών στην περιοχή Σιρίκ του Ιράν.

Η Τεχεράνη αποδίδει την επίθεση σε εχθρικές αεροπορικές δυνάμεις, χαρακτηρίζοντάς την «εχθρική αεροπορική επίθεση», και συνδέει άμεσα το περιστατικό με το πλήγμα που ανακοίνωσε κατά της αμερικανικής στρατιωτικής εγκατάστασης στο Μπαχρέιν.

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