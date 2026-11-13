Φρουροί της Επανάστασης: Ανακοίνωσαν πλήγμα κατά αμερικανικού ραντάρ στο Μπαχρέιν

Επίθεση εναντίον αμερικανικού ραντάρ έγκαιρης προειδοποίησης που βρίσκεται στο Μπαχρέιν ανακοίνωσαν ότι πραγματοποίησαν οι Φρουροί της Επανάστασης του Ιράν.

Σύμφωνα με τα ιρανικά κρατικά μέσα ενημέρωσης, η επιχείρηση εντάσσεται στο πλαίσιο αντιποίνων για προηγούμενο πλήγμα σε πύργο τηλεπικοινωνιών στην περιοχή Σιρίκ του Ιράν.

Η Τεχεράνη αποδίδει την επίθεση σε εχθρικές αεροπορικές δυνάμεις, χαρακτηρίζοντάς την «εχθρική αεροπορική επίθεση», και συνδέει άμεσα το περιστατικό με το πλήγμα που ανακοίνωσε κατά της αμερικανικής στρατιωτικής εγκατάστασης στο Μπαχρέιν.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement Thursday that its aerospace forces had targeted and destroyed a US military early-warning radar installation in Bahrain, the IRGC-affiliated Fars news agency reported.

“In response to the enemy’s aerial aggression against a telecommunications tower in Sirik, IRGC Aerospace Force fighters targeted and destroyed the American aggressors’ early-warning radar on the island of Bahrain a few hours ago,” the statement said.

The statement described the operation as “a serious warning to the aggressor enemy to end its aerial provocations and oil smuggling in the Strait of Hormuz.”

“If violations and acts of aggression are repeated, the IRGC Aerospace Force is on full alert for an unrestricted response,” the statement said, adding that companies it accused of being deceived by the United States would face “more severe punishment.”

The claims of an attack and the radar’s destruction could not be independently verified.

Iranian state media separately reported that Sirik had been struck on Thursday, but the available reports did not independently establish the cause or extent of the damage.

— Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) November 13, 2026