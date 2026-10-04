Φρίκη στο Σικάγο: 7χρονο κορίτσι μαχαιρώθηκε μέχρι θανάτου στο πεζοδρόμιο – Αυτόπτες μάρτυρες συνέλαβαν τη δράστιδα – BINTEO

Φρίκη και αποτροπιασμό προκαλεί η είδηση της δολοφονίας ενός μόλις 7χρονου κοριτσιού στο Σικάγο των ΗΠΑ.

Το άτυχο παιδί δέχτηκε δολοφονική επίθεση με μαχαίρι ενώ περπατούσε στο πεζοδρόμιο μέρα μεσημέρι, με τους αυτόπτες μάρτυρες που είδαν το σκηνικό να καταδιώκουν και να ακινητοποιούν τη δράστιδα μέχρι την άφιξη της αστυνομίας.

Σύμφωνα με τις ανακοινώσεις της Αστυνομίας του Σικάγο, το τραγικό συμβάν σημειώθηκε λίγο πριν από τις 12:00 το μεσημέρι (τοπική ώρα) του Σαββάτου, συγκεκριμένα γύρω στις 11:55 π.μ., στην περιοχή Τσάθαμ.

A woman is in custody after Chicago police say a 7-year-old girl was fatally stabbed Saturday on the South Side. https://t.co/P6ThjkJSHS



Το 7χρονο κορίτσι περπατούσε με κατεύθυνση προς τα νότια, όταν το πλησίασε μια ενήλικη γυναίκα, έβγαλε ένα αιχμηρό αντικείμενο και το μαχαίρωσε πολλαπλές φορές στην πλάτη.

Το ιατροδικαστικό γραφείο της κομητείας Κουκ ταυτοποίησε το θύμα ως την Εντιμάρι Ερνάντες Τσακόν.

Το κοριτσάκι διακομίστηκε εσπευσμένα στο Παιδιατρικό Νοσοκομείο Comer, όπου οι γιατροί απλά διαπίστωσαν τον θάνατό του.

Βίντεο από κάμερες ασφαλείας της περιοχής καταγράφει την 7χρονη να περπατά κρατώντας το χέρι μιας γυναίκας λίγο πριν από την επίθεση.

Επιπλέον οπτικό υλικό δείχνει αυτόπτες μάρτυρες να τρέχουν αμέσως προς το σημείο για να ακινητοποιήσουν την ύποπτη.

Κατά τη διάρκεια της ακινητοποίησής της από τους πολίτες, η ύποπτη τραυματίστηκε. Διακομίστηκε αργότερα σε νοσοκομείο με τραύματα που δεν απειλούν τη ζωή της και παραμένει υπό αστυνομική κράτηση, ενώ αναμένεται η απαγγελία κατηγοριών.

The woman is in custody after bystanders initially detained her.

A 7-year-old girl was walking with her older sister on Chicago’s South Side today when a random 48 year old woman approached her and stabbed her multiple times, killing her.



Μέχρι στιγμής, οι αρχές δεν έχουν διευκρινίσει αν επρόκειτο για τυχαία επίθεση ή αν η δράστιδα γνώριζε το μικρό κορίτσι.

Οι αρχές διεξάγουν έρευνες για να εξακριβώσουν τα κίνητρα της τραγωδίας.

7-Year-Old Girl Stabbed to Death on Cottage Grove Bystanders Detain 18-Year-Old Female Offender Reported to Be on Drugs or Looking for Drugs on Southside Chicago Saturday Morning

https://t.co/MPWurl8WVM® Crime Report

CHICAGO (Oct 3, 2026) 7-year-old girl was stabbed multiple times and killed Saturday morning while walking along Cottage Grove Avenue, where witnesses detained the adult female offender until police took her into custody, according to Chicago police.

Homicide occurred at approximately 11:55 AM in the 8600 block of S Cottage Grove Ave in the 6th District.

Police said the girl was walking southbound outside when an adult woman approached her, displayed a sharp object and stabbed her multiple times in the back.

The child was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Bystanders Detain Female Offender

Bystanders who witnessed the stabbing intervened and detained the woman, according to CPD.

Police said the alleged offender was injured while the bystanders detained her. She was later transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and remains in police custody.

CPD did not identify the woman, announce charges or disclose a possible motive in its 2:30 PM public homicide report.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

Initial Radio Traffic Reported Child Stabbed in Head

The official homicide report clarified information that developed rapidly over police and fire radio immediately after the attack.

Initial radio traffic indicated officers found the child bleeding from a head wound. An officer reported holding a towel against the wound while emergency medical personnel responded.

An officer stressed the urgency of getting the child transported:

“This is a kid. They don’t, they don’t have to wait for an ambulance. They can both jump if they need to.”

The girl was initially reported as 7 years old and in critical condition.

Officers requested additional units because of the large crowd gathering around the scene and worked to clear a route for the ambulance carrying the child.

CPD’s later homicide report established that the girl had been stabbed multiple times in the back and was pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital.

Scene Stretched Along Cottage Grove

Initial Citizen and radio information placed the emergency near E 87th St and S Cottage Grove Ave before the address was updated to 8637 S Cottage Grove Ave.

Police also identified 8605 S Cottage Grove Ave as another location connected to the investigation.

The official CPD homicide report lists the location more broadly as the 8600 block of S Cottage Grove Ave.

An independent reporter working the scene separately placed the attack at 86th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue. During his livestream, he described the location as approximately 8637 or 8640 S Cottage Grove.

The reporter repeatedly referenced a nearby business, but the name is unclear in the recording and was transcribed several different ways, including “Sony’s Caring Hands,” “Sonya hair care” and “Karen Hands.” He nevertheless repeatedly placed the scene in the same immediate section of Cottage Grove. s

Witnesses Gave Conflicting Accounts Before CPD Statement

People at the scene gave several different versions of what had happened before CPD released its official homicide account.

The on-scene reporter acknowledged the confusion himself, saying there were “like four different stories going on.”

One account circulating among people at the scene alleged that the female involved was the 7-year-old’s mother and that she had stabbed the child.

The reporter relayed that allegation but repeatedly qualified it, saying the child had been stabbed in the head “allegedly, apparently by the mother.” He also relayed a claim that the woman may have been experiencing mental-health problems.

Later in the livestream, the reporter again said people at the scene were identifying the woman as the child’s mother while continuing to describe the information as alleged.

CPD’s official homicide report does not identify the offender as the girl’s mother and does not mention mental illness.

Drugs Mentioned in Street Accounts

Drug use was also mentioned by people speaking near the scene.

One person was heard saying, “They said she was on drugs,” while another portion of the conversation referred to “a lady wanting drugs.”

A person at the scene also described someone allegedly involved as a local drug user, using the term “crackhead.”

Those remain unverified street accounts. CPD has not publicly reported that drugs or intoxication played a role in the homicide, and the information available does not independently establish the identity, drug use or role of the person being described.

Conflicting Account Involved Another Man

Another account circulating at the scene suggested a man became involved in the confrontation.

The reporter said he was hearing that another man may have stabbed both the woman and child during the altercation, but he stressed that these were stories he was hearing from people at the scene rather than established facts.

Later, he relayed another version in which a man allegedly tried to help during the altercation and may have stabbed both of them, adding that the circumstances would have to be figured out.

The official CPD account provides a clearer sequence: an adult female offender approached the 7-year-old and stabbed her, and bystanders who witnessed the attack detained the woman.

CPD said the offender was injured while being detained but did not specify who injured her or how.

Man With Dreadlocks Described Over Police Radio

Preliminary police radio traffic included information concerning a man described as approximately 5-foot-9 to 6 feet tall, with dreadlocks and wearing a black hoodie.

A witness reportedly told officers that the man had struck the injured woman in the head.

That preliminary information could relate to CPD’s subsequent statement that the offender was injured while bystanders detained her, but police have not publicly identified who injured the woman.

There is no indication in CPD’s homicide report that this man stabbed the child.

Knife Located During Investigation

Police radio traffic indicated officers located a knife near the scene while searching the area.

Officers had not established at that point whether it was the sharp object used to kill the child. Preliminary radio traffic reportedly indicated officers saw no visible blood on the knife.

Investigators also reportedly obtained video from a nearby cellphone store showing the juvenile victim collapsing.

Reporter Saw Photos Before Death Was Confirmed

The independent reporter said a woman at the scene showed him photographs of the injured child.

He described apparent wounds to the girl’s head and body and said the photographs were extremely disturbing. He did not witness the stabbing himself.

People at the scene were already telling him the child may have died. The reporter said the photographs made him fear that was the case, but he continued to describe her death as only a possibility because it had not yet been officially confirmed.

CPD subsequently confirmed in its 2:30 PM homicide report that the 7-year-old had been pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital.

Police Investigation Continues

Numerous Chicago Police Department and Chicago Fire Department units responded as officers worked to control the crowd, preserve the crime scene, locate evidence and interview witnesses.

The final sequence released by CPD Saturday afternoon establishes that the 7-year-old was walking southbound when an adult woman approached her with a sharp object and stabbed her multiple times in the back.

Witnesses then detained the woman. She was injured during the detention, hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and taken into police custody.

Police have not publicly released the girl’s identity, the alleged offender’s identity, their relationship, a possible motive or criminal charges against the woman.

Homicide Tally

Oct 3 11:55 AM 8600 S Cottage Grove F7 multiple stab wounds back DEAD

Sources: CPD Zone 8 radio traffic; CFD radio traffic; Citizen incident timeline; independent on-scene livestream.

7-Year-Old Child Stabbed in Head, Critically Hurt; Suspect Injured, in Custody @CitizenApp

8637 S Cottage Grove Ave

Published Oct 3 at 12:02 PM

Updated Oct 3 at 12:53 PM

https://t.co/3xJmNI2c6k

#ChicagoScanner #CrimeNews #Stabbing

— SubX.News® (@SubxNews) October 3, 2026