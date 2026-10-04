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Φρίκη στο Σικάγο: 7χρονο κορίτσι μαχαιρώθηκε μέχρι θανάτου στο πεζοδρόμιο – Αυτόπτες μάρτυρες συνέλαβαν τη δράστιδα – BINTEO

Η είδηση της δολοφονίας ενός 7χρονου κοριτσιού, της Εντιμάρι Ερνάντες Τσακόν, στο Σικάγο των ΗΠΑ, προκαλεί φρίκη και αποτροπιασμό. Το άτυχο παιδί δέχτηκε επίθεση με μαχαίρι στο πεζοδρόμιο, με αυτόπτες μάρτυρες να καταδιώκουν και να ακινητοποιούν τη δράστιδα μέχρι την άφιξη της αστυνομίας, η οποία διεξάγει έρευνες για τα κίνητρα της τραγωδίας. Η κοινότητα έχει εκφράσει την οργή και τη βαθιά της θλίψη για το συμβάν.

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Σικάγο 7χρονη μαχαιρώθηκε
ΣΥΝΟΨΗ ΑΡΘΡΟΥ

Τα βασικά σημεία του άρθρου

  • Φρίκη και αποτροπιασμό προκαλεί η είδηση της δολοφονίας ενός μόλις 7χρονου κοριτσιού στο Σικάγο, το οποίο δέχτηκε δολοφονική επίθεση με μαχαίρι ενώ περπατούσε στο πεζοδρόμιο.
  • Αυτόπτες μάρτυρες που είδαν το σκηνικό καταδίωξαν και ακινητοποίησαν τη δράστιδα μέχρι την άφιξη της αστυνομίας, η οποία την έχει θέσει υπό κράτηση.
  • Το έγκλημα έχει προκαλέσει κύμα οργής και βαθιάς θλίψης στη γειτονιά, ενώ οι αρχές διεξάγουν έρευνες για να εξακριβώσουν τα κίνητρα της τραγωγίας.

Το κείμενο κάθε σύνοψης ελέγχεται από δημοσιογράφους του ENIKOS

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Φρίκη και αποτροπιασμό προκαλεί η είδηση της δολοφονίας ενός μόλις 7χρονου κοριτσιού στο Σικάγο των ΗΠΑ.

Το άτυχο παιδί δέχτηκε δολοφονική επίθεση με μαχαίρι ενώ περπατούσε στο πεζοδρόμιο μέρα μεσημέρι, με τους αυτόπτες μάρτυρες που είδαν το σκηνικό να καταδιώκουν και να ακινητοποιούν τη δράστιδα μέχρι την άφιξη της αστυνομίας.

Σύμφωνα με τις ανακοινώσεις της Αστυνομίας του Σικάγο, το τραγικό συμβάν σημειώθηκε λίγο πριν από τις 12:00 το μεσημέρι (τοπική ώρα) του Σαββάτου, συγκεκριμένα γύρω στις 11:55 π.μ., στην περιοχή Τσάθαμ.


Το 7χρονο κορίτσι περπατούσε με κατεύθυνση προς τα νότια, όταν το πλησίασε μια ενήλικη γυναίκα, έβγαλε ένα αιχμηρό αντικείμενο και το μαχαίρωσε πολλαπλές φορές στην πλάτη.

Το ιατροδικαστικό γραφείο της κομητείας Κουκ ταυτοποίησε το θύμα ως την Εντιμάρι Ερνάντες Τσακόν.

Το κοριτσάκι διακομίστηκε εσπευσμένα στο Παιδιατρικό Νοσοκομείο Comer, όπου οι γιατροί απλά διαπίστωσαν τον θάνατό του.

Βίντεο και η ηρωική παρέμβαση των πολιτών

Βίντεο από κάμερες ασφαλείας της περιοχής καταγράφει την 7χρονη να περπατά κρατώντας το χέρι μιας γυναίκας λίγο πριν από την επίθεση.

Επιπλέον οπτικό υλικό δείχνει αυτόπτες μάρτυρες να τρέχουν αμέσως προς το σημείο για να ακινητοποιήσουν την ύποπτη.

Κατά τη διάρκεια της ακινητοποίησής της από τους πολίτες, η ύποπτη τραυματίστηκε. Διακομίστηκε αργότερα σε νοσοκομείο με τραύματα που δεν απειλούν τη ζωή της και παραμένει υπό αστυνομική κράτηση, ενώ αναμένεται η απαγγελία κατηγοριών.


Μέχρι στιγμής, οι αρχές δεν έχουν διευκρινίσει αν επρόκειτο για τυχαία επίθεση ή αν η δράστιδα γνώριζε το μικρό κορίτσι.

Οι αρχές διεξάγουν έρευνες για να εξακριβώσουν τα κίνητρα της τραγωδίας.

Οργή και θλίψη από τους κατοίκους

Το έγκλημα προκάλεσε κύμα οργής και βαθιάς θλίψης στη γειτονιά, με μέλη της οικογένειας και περιοίκους να συγκεντρώνονται έξω από το νοσοκομείο παίδων Comer.

«Απλώς δεν ξέρω πού βαδίζει αυτός ο κόσμος… να μαχαιρώνεται έτσι ένα 7χρονο παιδί», δήλωσε συντετριμμένη η κάτοικος της περιοχής, Ντενέστα Φρίμαν.

«Ποτέ δεν πίστευα ότι θα φτάναμε σε αυτό το σημείο. Ποτέ. Αυτά τα παιδιά στις μέρες μας δεν προλαβαίνουν καν να ζήσουν τη ζωή τους».


Μια άλλη γυναίκα, η οποία ζήτησε να μην προβληθεί το πρόσωπό της στην κάμερα, ανέφερε φορτισμένη: «Ως μαμά, νιώθω πληγωμένη! Επειδή η κόρη μου είναι στην ίδια ηλικία. Νιώθω πληγωμένη! Νιώθω σαν να ήταν δικό μου παιδί».

«Το καημένο το μωρό, δεν είχε καμία σχέση με ό,τι συνέβαινε», σχολίασε μια αυτόπτης μάρτυρας.

Η δημοτική σύμβουλος της 8ης περιφέρειας, Μισέλ Χάρις, εξέδωσε επίσημη ανακοίνωση για το τραγικό περιστατικό, εκφράζοντας τα συλλυπητήριά της και ευχαριστώντας τους πολίτες που επενέβησαν.

«Είμαι βαθύτατα θλιμμένη από το παράλογο μαχαίρωμα ενός 7χρονου παιδιού στη γειτονιά μας. Η καρδιά μου χτυπά για την οικογένειά της, τους φίλους της και όλους όσοι επηρεάζονται από αυτό το φρικτό περιστατικό. Κανένα παιδί δεν θα έπρεπε ποτέ να βιώνει τη βία ή τον φόβο ενώ απλώς περπατά στο πεζοδρόμιο», δήλωσε.

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