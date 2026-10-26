Τραμπ: Καλεί ξανά τους Ισραηλινούς να ψηφίσουν τον «εξαιρετικό πολεμιστή» Νετανιάχου

Τη στήριξή του στον Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου ενόψει των βουλευτικών εκλογών στο Ισραήλ επανέλαβε ο πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ, Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, καλώντας τους Ισραηλινούς να ψηφίσουν υπέρ του απερχόμενου πρωθυπουργού και επικαλούμενος ως επιχείρημα τον πόλεμο κατά του Ιράν, τον οποίο εξαπέλυσαν από κοινού Ουάσινγκτον και Τελ Αβίβ.

«Όταν πάτε να ψηφίσετε, παρακαλώ να θυμάστε ότι ο Μπίμπι υπήρξε εξαίρετος πολεμιστής ως πρωθυπουργός», έγραψε σε ανάρτησή του στην πλατφόρμα Truth Social ο Αμερικανός πρόεδρος, χρησιμοποιώντας το προσωνύμιο του Ισραηλινού πρωθυπουργού.

Ο Αμερικανός πρόεδρος παρουσίασε την πολεμική σύμπραξη των δύο χωρών ως παράδειγμα «κοινής νίκης», επιχειρώντας να ενισχύσει την πολιτική θέση του Νετανιάχου ενόψει της εκλογικής αναμέτρησης.

To the people of Israel, to those who haven’t seen it, I am attaching the Endorsement I gave one week ago to your Prime Minister, Bibi Netanyahu. As everyone is aware, including the enemy, Bibi and I have had a great relationship in winning together. I did the Venezuelan attack, one of the most successful Military Operations in History but, before that, we did Operation Midnight Hammer, stopping the World’s Number One State Sponsor of Terror from obtaining a Nuclear Weapon. Then we did Operation Epic Fury, and Iran now has No Navy, No Air Force, and both their Military and Economy are in shambles, including the fact that Iran’s Inflation is at 301%. The Naval Blockade has precluded them from getting Oil, and two levels of leadership, both Military and otherwise, are gone. When you go to the Polls please remember that Bibi has been an outstanding Warrior Prime Minister! Israel was called The Little Satan, with the United States being called The Big Satan, by some very evil people. There can no longer be the chant heard around the World of “Death to America, Death to Israel,” and there won’t be. Vote for Bibi Netanyahu for Prime Minister, we have to finish the job that we started! President DONALD J. TRUMP

( TS: Oct 25 2026, 6:58 PM ET )​​​​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍​‌​‌‌​‌‍‍‌‌​​‍‌‍‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‍‍‌‍​‍

— Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) October 25, 2026