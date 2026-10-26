Τραμπ: Καλεί ξανά τους Ισραηλινούς να ψηφίσουν τον «εξαιρετικό πολεμιστή» Νετανιάχου

Ο πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ, Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, επανέλαβε τη στήριξή του στον Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου ενόψει των βουλευτικών εκλογών στο Ισραήλ, καλώντας τους πολίτες να τον ψηφίσουν ως «εξαίρετο πολεμιστή». Μέσω ανάρτησής του στην πλατφόρμα Truth Social, επικαλέστηκε ως επιχείρημα τον κοινό πόλεμο κατά του Ιράν, παρουσιάζοντας την πολεμική σύμπραξη Ουάσινγκτον και Τελ Αβίβ ως παράδειγμα κοινής νίκης για την ενίσχυση της πολιτικής θέσης του απερχόμενου πρωθυπουργού.

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Τα βασικά σημεία του άρθρου

  • Τη στήριξή του στον Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου ενόψει των βουλευτικών εκλογών στο Ισραήλ επανέλαβε ο πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ, Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, καλώντας τους Ισραηλινούς να ψηφίσουν υπέρ του απερχόμενου πρωθυπουργού.
  • «Όταν πάτε να ψηφίσετε, παρακαλώ να θυμάστε ότι ο Μπίμπι υπήρξε εξαίρετος πολεμιστής ως πρωθυπουργός», έγραψε σε ανάρτησή του στην πλατφόρμα Truth Social ο Αμερικανός πρόεδρος.
  • Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ παρουσίασε την κοινή πολεμική σύμπραξη των δύο χωρών ως παράδειγμα νίκης, επιχειρώντας να ενισχύσει την πολιτική θέση του Νετανιάχου ενόψει της εκλογικής αναμέτρησης.

Το κείμενο κάθε σύνοψης ελέγχεται από δημοσιογράφους του ENIKOS

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Τη στήριξή του στον Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου ενόψει των βουλευτικών εκλογών στο Ισραήλ επανέλαβε ο πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ, Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, καλώντας τους Ισραηλινούς να ψηφίσουν υπέρ του απερχόμενου πρωθυπουργού και επικαλούμενος ως επιχείρημα τον πόλεμο κατά του Ιράν, τον οποίο εξαπέλυσαν από κοινού Ουάσινγκτον και Τελ Αβίβ.

«Όταν πάτε να ψηφίσετε, παρακαλώ να θυμάστε ότι ο Μπίμπι υπήρξε εξαίρετος πολεμιστής ως πρωθυπουργός», έγραψε σε ανάρτησή του στην πλατφόρμα Truth Social ο Αμερικανός πρόεδρος, χρησιμοποιώντας το προσωνύμιο του Ισραηλινού πρωθυπουργού.

Ο Αμερικανός πρόεδρος παρουσίασε την πολεμική σύμπραξη των δύο χωρών ως παράδειγμα «κοινής νίκης», επιχειρώντας να ενισχύσει την πολιτική θέση του Νετανιάχου ενόψει της εκλογικής αναμέτρησης.

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