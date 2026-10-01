Σεισμός 5,3 Ρίχτερ στο Χίντου Κους του Αφγανιστάν

Σεισμός μεγέθους 5,3 βαθμών της κλίμακας Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε τις πρώτες πρωινές ώρες της Πέμπτης στην περιοχή του Χίντου Κους, στο Αφγανιστάν, σύμφωνα με το Γερμανικό Κέντρο Ερευνών Γεωεπιστημών (GFZ).

M5.2 earthquake, 7 km ESE of Baghlān, Afghanistan. 🌍

At 49.6 km depth, this was a relatively shallow event and was likely felt across a wide area of Baghlan Province and nearby communities.

It is the only earthquake recorded in the region over the past 30 days, and the largest… pic.twitter.com/03gZToesZA

— GeoShake | Community Seismic Network (@geoshake_ai) October 1, 2026