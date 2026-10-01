Σεισμός 5,3 Ρίχτερ στο Χίντου Κους του Αφγανιστάν

Σεισμός μεγέθους 5,3 βαθμών της κλίμακας Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε τις πρώτες πρωινές ώρες της Πέμπτης στην περιοχή του Χίντου Κους στο Αφγανιστάν. Η σεισμική δόνηση είχε εστιακό βάθος 10 χιλιόμετρα, σύμφωνα με το Γερμανικό Κέντρο Ερευνών Γεωεπιστημών (GFZ).

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Τα βασικά σημεία του άρθρου

  • Σεισμός μεγέθους 5,3 βαθμών της κλίμακας Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε τις πρώτες πρωινές ώρες της Πέμπτης στην περιοχή του Χίντου Κους, στο Αφγανιστάν.
  • Το Γερμανικό Κέντρο Ερευνών Γεωεπιστημών (GFZ) ανακοίνωσε τη σεισμική δόνηση.
  • Σύμφωνα με τα στοιχεία του GFZ, το εστιακό βάθος της σεισμικής δόνησης υπολογίζεται στα 10 χιλιόμετρα.

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Σεισμός μεγέθους 5,3 βαθμών της κλίμακας Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε τις πρώτες πρωινές ώρες της Πέμπτης στην περιοχή του Χίντου Κους, στο Αφγανιστάν, σύμφωνα με το Γερμανικό Κέντρο Ερευνών Γεωεπιστημών (GFZ).

Σύμφωνα με τα στοιχεία του GFZ, το εστιακό βάθος της σεισμικής δόνησης υπολογίζεται στα 10 χιλιόμετρα.

Google Προσθέστε το ENIKOS στην Google
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