Ισχυρός σεισμός 5,7 Ρίχτερ ανοιχτά της Κόστα Ρίκα

Σεισμός μεγέθους 5,7 βαθμών της κλίμακας Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε τις πρώτες πρωινές ώρες της Πέμπτης ανοιχτά των ακτών της Κόστα Ρίκα, με το Ευρωπαϊκό-Μεσογειακό Σεισμολογικό Κέντρο (EMSC) να εντοπίζει το επίκεντρο στη θαλάσσια περιοχή και το εστιακό βάθος στα 15 χιλιόμετρα.

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Σεισμός, Κόστα Ρίκα
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Τα βασικά σημεία του άρθρου

  • Σεισμός μεγέθους 5,7 βαθμών της κλίμακας Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε τις πρώτες πρωινές ώρες της Πέμπτης ανοιχτά των ακτών της Κόστα Ρίκα.
  • Σύμφωνα με το Ευρωπαϊκό-Μεσογειακό Σεισμολογικό Κέντρο (EMSC), το επίκεντρο της σεισμικής δόνησης εντοπίστηκε στη θαλάσσια περιοχή ανοιχτά της χώρας.
  • Το εστιακό βάθος υπολογίστηκε στα 15 χιλιόμετρα, σύμφωνα με τα στοιχεία του EMSC.

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Σεισμός μεγέθους 5,7 βαθμών της κλίμακας Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε τις πρώτες πρωινές ώρες της Πέμπτης ανοιχτά των ακτών της Κόστα Ρίκα, σύμφωνα με το Ευρωπαϊκό-Μεσογειακό Σεισμολογικό Κέντρο (EMSC).

Το επίκεντρο της σεισμικής δόνησης εντοπίστηκε στη θαλάσσια περιοχή ανοιχτά της χώρας, ενώ το εστιακό βάθος υπολογίστηκε στα 15 χιλιόμετρα, σύμφωνα με τα στοιχεία του EMSC.

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