Ισχυρός σεισμός 5,7 Ρίχτερ ανοιχτά της Κόστα Ρίκα

Σεισμός μεγέθους 5,7 βαθμών της κλίμακας Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε τις πρώτες πρωινές ώρες της Πέμπτης ανοιχτά των ακτών της Κόστα Ρίκα, σύμφωνα με το Ευρωπαϊκό-Μεσογειακό Σεισμολογικό Κέντρο (EMSC).

M5.6 earthquake offshore southwest of Tamarindo, Costa Rica.

At just 10 km deep, this shallow quake was likely felt across a wide area of Guanacaste and the Pacific coast. 🌎

This is the only earthquake recorded in the region in the past 30 days, and the largest at M5.6.

Did… pic.twitter.com/aQPkv4J2sl

— GeoShake | Community Seismic Network (@geoshake_ai) September 30, 2026