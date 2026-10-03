Σαουδική Αραβία: Πλήγμα των Χούθι σε σχολείο στη Νατζράν, δείτε φωτογραφίες και βίντεο

Βλήμα που εκτοξεύθηκε από τους Χούθι έπληξε σχολείο στην πόλη Νατζράν, στη νότια Σαουδική Αραβία, προκαλώντας υλικές ζημιές. Από το περιστατικό δεν αναφέρθηκαν τραυματισμοί ή απώλειες ανθρώπινων ζωών, ενώ οι σαουδαραβικές αρχές διερευνούν το γεγονός.

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Σαουδική Αραβία
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Τα βασικά σημεία του άρθρου

  • Βλήμα που εκτοξεύθηκε από τους Χούθι έπληξε σχολείο στην πόλη Νατζράν, στη νότια Σαουδική Αραβία, προκαλώντας υλικές ζημιές.
  • Από το περιστατικό δεν αναφέρθηκαν τραυματισμοί ή απώλειες ανθρώπινων ζωών.
  • Οι αρμόδιες σαουδαραβικές αρχές διερευνούν το περιστατικό, χωρίς να έχουν γίνει γνωστές περισσότερες λεπτομέρειες για την έκταση των ζημιών.

Το κείμενο κάθε σύνοψης ελέγχεται από δημοσιογράφους του ENIKOS

Google Προσθέστε το ENIKOS ως προτιμώμενη πηγή στη Google

Βλήμα που εκτοξεύθηκε από τους Χούθι έπληξε σχολείο στην πόλη Νατζράν, στη νότια Σαουδική Αραβία, προκαλώντας υλικές ζημιές, σύμφωνα με ανακοίνωση της υπηρεσίας Πολιτικής Άμυνας της χώρας.

Σύμφωνα με την ίδια ανακοίνωση, από το περιστατικό δεν αναφέρθηκαν τραυματισμοί ή απώλειες ανθρώπινων ζωών.

Οι αρμόδιες σαουδαραβικές αρχές διερευνούν το περιστατικό, ενώ μέχρι στιγμής δεν έχουν γίνει γνωστές περισσότερες λεπτομέρειες σχετικά με την έκταση των ζημιών.

Google Προσθέστε το ENIKOS στην Google
Ακολουθήστε το ENIKOS στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις.

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