Σαουδική Αραβία: Πλήγμα των Χούθι σε σχολείο στη Νατζράν, δείτε φωτογραφίες και βίντεο

Βλήμα που εκτοξεύθηκε από τους Χούθι έπληξε σχολείο στην πόλη Νατζράν, στη νότια Σαουδική Αραβία, προκαλώντας υλικές ζημιές, σύμφωνα με ανακοίνωση της υπηρεσίας Πολιτικής Άμυνας της χώρας.

Saudi air defenses are falling on civilian homes and roads. People of Najran and Riyadh, watch this video; it’s clear evidence, Saudis!

The Saudi Civil Defense just reported a projectile falling on a school in Najran!

Meanwhile, in reality, Saudi air defenses consistently fail… pic.twitter.com/O8jYB7Em4R

— ابو احمد اليمني 🔥 (@lmd1667261) October 2, 2026