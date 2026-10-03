Σαουδική Αραβία: Πλήγμα των Χούθι σε σχολείο στη Νατζράν, δείτε φωτογραφίες και βίντεο

Βλήμα που εκτοξεύθηκε από τους Χούθι έπληξε σχολείο στην πόλη Νατζράν, στη νότια Σαουδική Αραβία, προκαλώντας υλικές ζημιές, σύμφωνα με ανακοίνωση της υπηρεσίας Πολιτικής Άμυνας της χώρας.
Saudi air defenses are falling on civilian homes and roads. People of Najran and Riyadh, watch this video; it’s clear evidence, Saudis!
The Saudi Civil Defense just reported a projectile falling on a school in Najran!
Meanwhile, in reality, Saudi air defenses consistently fail… pic.twitter.com/O8jYB7Em4R
— ابو احمد اليمني 🔥 (@lmd1667261) October 2, 2026
Σύμφωνα με την ίδια ανακοίνωση, από το περιστατικό δεν αναφέρθηκαν τραυματισμοί ή απώλειες ανθρώπινων ζωών.
#Saudi Civil Defense:
A hostile projectile launched by the terrorist #Houthi militia fell on a school in Najran, causing material damage#AlEkhbariyaEN pic.twitter.com/lbKp7gu4P7
— AlEkhbariya News (@alekhbariyaEN) October 2, 2026
Οι αρμόδιες σαουδαραβικές αρχές διερευνούν το περιστατικό, ενώ μέχρι στιγμής δεν έχουν γίνει γνωστές περισσότερες λεπτομέρειες σχετικά με την έκταση των ζημιών.
#BREAKING Saudi Civil Defense claims an Ansarallah mortar shell impacted a school in Najran, southwestern KSA. pic.twitter.com/l5C6nTfUNo
— Global OSINT (@GlobalOSINTHQ) October 2, 2026
🎥 | Footage of the material damage caused by the #Houthi militia’s hostile projectile that struck a school in #Najran#AlEkhbariyaENpic.twitter.com/Pfx7oBrJxG https://t.co/RlQmD9QUKC
— AlEkhbariya News (@alekhbariyaEN) October 2, 2026