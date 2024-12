Ο γηραιότερος άνθρωπος του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου γιόρτασε τα 110α γενέθλιά του – Η έκπληξη που του επιφύλασσαν – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

🎉🎂 Today we’re celebrating a remarkable milestone—our beloved Donald is turning 110 years young! To make this special day even more memorable, he received a surprise phone call this morning from none other than Alfie Boe! This wonderful gesture was organized by the amazing Annie Riley from The Not Forgotten. Let’s raise a toast to Donald and the joy he brings to everyone around him! 🥳 Annie Riley SpringcareThe Not Forgotten✨

Δημοσιεύτηκε από Canal Vue Care Home στις Τρίτη 24 Δεκεμβρίου 2024