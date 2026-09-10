Ιράν: Πολλαπλές εκρήξεις σε Σιρίκ, Μινάμπ και Κεσμ – Αναφορές ότι προέρχονταν από τη θάλασσα

Πολλαπλές εκρήξεις αναφέρθηκαν στις πόλεις Σιρίκ και Μινάμπ, καθώς και στο νησί Κεσμ, στο Ιράν. Σύμφωνα με τη διοίκηση της επαρχίας Χορμοζγκάν και το πρακτορείο Fars, οι εκρήξεις προέρχονταν από τη θάλασσα.

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Ιράν
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Τα βασικά σημεία του άρθρου

  • Πολλαπλές εκρήξεις ακούστηκαν στην πόλη Σιρίκ, στην περιοχή της Μινάμπ, καθώς και στο νησί Κεσμ.
  • Σύμφωνα με τη διοίκηση της επαρχίας Χορμοζγκάν, οι εκρήξεις προέρχονταν από τη θάλασσα.
  • Το περιστατικό αναφέρθηκε αρχικά από το πρακτορείο Fars.

Το κείμενο κάθε σύνοψης ελέγχεται από δημοσιογράφους του ENIKOS

Google Προσθέστε το ENIKOS ως προτιμώμενη πηγή στη Google

Πολλαπλές εκρήξεις ακούστηκαν στην πόλη Σιρίκ, στην περιοχή της Μινάμπ, καθώς και στο νησί Κεσμ, σύμφωνα με το ιρανικό πρακτορείο Fars.

Όπως ανέφερε η διοίκηση της επαρχίας Χορμοζγκάν, οι εκρήξεις προέρχονταν από τη θάλασσα.

Google Προσθέστε το ENIKOS στην Google
Ακολουθήστε το ENIKOS στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις.

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