Ιράν: Πολλαπλές εκρήξεις σε Σιρίκ, Μινάμπ και Κεσμ – Αναφορές ότι προέρχονταν από τη θάλασσα

Πολλαπλές εκρήξεις ακούστηκαν στην πόλη Σιρίκ, στην περιοχή της Μινάμπ, καθώς και στο νησί Κεσμ, σύμφωνα με το ιρανικό πρακτορείο Fars.

Όπως ανέφερε η διοίκηση της επαρχίας Χορμοζγκάν, οι εκρήξεις προέρχονταν από τη θάλασσα.

Fars reports multiple blasts in Sirik and Minab County, with the Hormozgan governorate saying the sounds came from the sea.

Explosions were heard in Qeshm, Sirik, and Minab along Iran’s southern Hormozgan coast, according to Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB. The Hormozgan Provincial Governorate said the sounds heard in Qeshm originated from the direction of the sea, with similar explosions reported… pic.twitter.com/umwgBtBhba

— Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) September 9, 2026