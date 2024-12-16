ΗΠΑ: Τουλάχιστον πέντε νεκροί έπειτα από πυροβολισμούς σε χριστιανικό σχολείο στο Ουινσκόσιν – Μαθητής ο δράστης

πηγή: AP Photo/Scott Bauer

Πέντε άνθρωποι, μεταξύ των οποίων ανήλικοι, σκοτώθηκαν και ακόμη πέντε τραυματίστηκαν κατά την επίθεση ενόπλου σε χριστιανικό σχολείο στο Μάντισον του Ουινσκόσιν των ΗΠΑ, ανακοίνωσε η τοπική αστυνομία, σε νεότερη ενημέρωσή της για το περιστατικό.

Σύμφωνα με την αστυνομία, ένας ανήλικος μαθητής πιστεύεται ότι είναι ο δράστης του μακελειού στο σχολείο.

Το περιστατικό συνέβη στο Abundant Life Christian School, ένα ιδιωτικό ίδρυμα που διδάσκει περίπου 400 μαθητές από το νηπιαγωγείο έως τη 12η τάξη.

