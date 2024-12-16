ΗΠΑ: Τουλάχιστον πέντε νεκροί έπειτα από πυροβολισμούς σε χριστιανικό σχολείο στο Ουινσκόσιν – Μαθητής ο δράστης

Πέντε άνθρωποι, μεταξύ των οποίων ανήλικοι, σκοτώθηκαν και ακόμη πέντε τραυματίστηκαν κατά την επίθεση ενόπλου σε χριστιανικό σχολείο στο Μάντισον του Ουινσκόσιν των ΗΠΑ, ανακοίνωσε η τοπική αστυνομία, σε νεότερη ενημέρωσή της για το περιστατικό.

Σύμφωνα με την αστυνομία, ένας ανήλικος μαθητής πιστεύεται ότι είναι ο δράστης του μακελειού στο σχολείο.

Το περιστατικό συνέβη στο Abundant Life Christian School, ένα ιδιωτικό ίδρυμα που διδάσκει περίπου 400 μαθητές από το νηπιαγωγείο έως τη 12η τάξη.

BREAKING: At least 5 people shot at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin – local media pic.twitter.com/lgPnWWQnxP

🚨 #BREAKING: Numerous injuries and fatalities have been reported after a shootıng at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin

It’s unclear exactly who the victims are or if the shooter is still at large, but the emergency response is very heavy. pic.twitter.com/iEXdV7BoK5

— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 16, 2024