Φινλανδία: Επίθεση με μαχαίρι σε εμπορικό κέντρο στο Τάμπερε – Αναφορές για πολλά θύματα

διεθνή

Φινλανδία, επίθεση

Πολλοί άνθρωποι μαχαιρώθηκαν σε μια επίθεση σε εμπορικό κέντρο στην πόλη Τάμπερε, ανακοίνωσε σήμερα η αστυνομία της Φινλανδίας.

Η αστυνομία τόνισε ότι συνελήφθη ένα άτομο.

 

