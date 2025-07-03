Φινλανδία: Επίθεση με μαχαίρι σε εμπορικό κέντρο στο Τάμπερε – Αναφορές για πολλά θύματα

Πολλοί άνθρωποι μαχαιρώθηκαν σε μια επίθεση σε εμπορικό κέντρο στην πόλη Τάμπερε, ανακοίνωσε σήμερα η αστυνομία της Φινλανδίας.

Η αστυνομία τόνισε ότι συνελήφθη ένα άτομο.

#BREAKING: Several individuals were wounded in a knife attack at the Ratina Shopping Center in Tampere, Finland, following a dispute.

The incident occurred around 4:30 PM local time. Authorities apprehended the suspect near the scene and confirmed there is no ongoing threat to… pic.twitter.com/NPMzJSg4gB

— Brand Leakage (@Brandleakage) July 3, 2025