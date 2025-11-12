Δημοφιλής influencer πέθανε σε ένα «φρικτό περιστατικό» – Ήταν αγαπημένος «σεφ» των social media

Θλίψη έχει προκαλέσει στις ΗΠΑ ο ξαφνικός θάνατος του γνωστού influencer Μάικλ Ντουάρτε, με τους εκατοντάδες χιλιάδες followers στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης, ο οποίος έφυγε από τη ζωή σε ένα «φρικτό περιστατικό», λίγες μόλις ημέρες μετά τον εορτασμό της επετείου του γάμου του.
Ο Duarte, γνωστός στα social media με το ψευδώνυμο «FoodWithBearHands», πέθανε στις 8 Νοεμβρίου ενώ βρισκόταν σε ταξίδι στο Τέξας.
Αν και τα αίτια του θανάτου του δεν έχουν ακόμη ανακοινωθεί επίσημα, έχει γίνει γνωστό πως πέθανε «σε ένα φρικτό περιστατικό, χωρίς προειδοποίηση», όπως αναφέρουν δημοσιεύματα στις ΗΠΑ.
Η είδηση του θανάτου του 34χρονου δημιουργού περιεχομένου ανακοινώθηκε από την εταιρεία που τον εκπροσωπούσε, την Alooma Media Group, η οποία σε δήλωσή της ανέφερε: «Με βαθιά θλίψη μοιραζόμαστε την είδηση του θανάτου του εκλεκτού μας πελάτη και αγαπημένου φίλου, Michael Duarte. Ήταν ένας πραγματικά πιστός συνεργάτης, ένας αξιόπιστος συνοδοιπόρος και, πάνω απ’ όλα, ένας ξεχωριστός άνθρωπος. Το πάθος, ο επαγγελματισμός και η δημιουργικότητά του άφησαν ανεξίτηλο αποτύπωμα όχι μόνο στην ομάδα μας αλλά και σε όλους όσοι είχαν την τιμή να συνεργαστούν μαζί του».
Ο Ντουάρτε είχε αποκτήσει περισσότερους από 842.000 followers στο Instagram και 801 χιλιάδες στο TikTok, ανεβάζοντας βίντεο με συνταγές και ιδιαίτερες τεχνικές ψησίματος σε BBQ και grill.
@foodwithbearhands Caesar Fried Chicken Sandwich 😮💨 Recipe ⤵️⤵️⤵️ I know you’re going to ask – I used @Melinda’s Hot Sauce Black Truffle and it’s not super spicy and the flavor sent this OVER THE TOP! I got all my ingredients for this dinner including this sauce at Walmart! 👊🏼 Recipe makes 4 Ingredients: 2 Chicken Breast 8 Slices Texas Toast 1 Cup Flour 3 Eggs 1 Cups Italian Bread Crumbs 2 oz Melinda’s Back Truffle Hot Sauce Makes a Large Bowl Caesar Salad Ingredients: 2 Head Romaine Lettuce 1 oz Anchovies 1 Tbsp Salt 2 Garlic Cloves 1 Tbsp Dijon 2 Egg Yolks 1 Lemon 4 dashes Melinda’s Ghost Pepper Hot Sauce 1 Tsp Black Pepper 2 Tbsp Mayonnaise 1 Tsp Worcestershire 1/4 Cup Parmesan 4 Tbsp Avocado Oil How to: 1. Beat Chicken Breast to cook even and slice in half 2. Coat Chicken in Flour, then Egg wash, then the Bread Crumbs 3. Shallow Fry in Oil at a low heat and flip every 3 minutes until 165 degrees internal 4. For the Caesar add all ingredients listed above and whisk in a bowl (Chefs Kiss- add water to get desired texture) 5. Texas Toast read the instructions on the box 🤣 6. Assemble and add Melinda’s Black Truffle Hot Sauce 😮💨 #caesar #fried #chicken #sandwich ♬ original sound – foodwithbearhands
Η ενασχόλησή του με τη μαγειρική στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης ξεκίνησε κατά τη διάρκεια της πανδημίας, αρχικά ως χόμπι, ενώ στη συνέχεια εξελίχθηκε σε επάγγελμα, καθώς βοηθούσε παράλληλα στην ανακατασκευή ενός εστιατορίου.
@foodwithbearhands Koobideh 😮💨 Recipe ⤵️ My buddy @TheGrumpyChef has been introducing me to these Middle Eastern classics, and I feel like I just discovered food all over again—these dishes are insanely rich and flavorful! Our first video making Arayes hit millions, but after this one, I’m torn on which I love more. What’s your favorite Middle Eastern dish, and what should we cook up next?! 😮💨 🔥 Cooked on the FYR GRILL 🌶️ Heated by FYR RED @FYRSTARTER Koobideh Ingredients: 3 lbs 80/20 Ground Beef 2 Yellow Onions Pinch of Saffron (Optional) 3 Tbsp Turmeric 4 Tbsp Paprika 3 Tbsp Sumac 2 Tbsp Salt 2 Tbsp Pepper How to make Koobideh: 1. First grate the onions and with a paper towel drain out all the moisture 2. Add onions to the ground beef with Saffron, Turmeric, Paprika, Sumac, Salt, Pepper, and knead it all until well incorporated 3. Using a tennis ball size of meat, dip your hands in warm water, and work the meat around the skewer 4. Using your index and middle finger pinch divots all the way up the Kebab 5. Then put on a rack and in the fridge for a minimum of 30 minutes 6. Heat coils and cook the kebabs constantly flipping every minute until fully cooked Sauce Ingredients: 1/2 Cup Yogurt 1 Lemon 1 Bunch Mint 1 Bunch Parsley 2 Cloves Garlic 1 Jalapeno How to make Sauce: 1. Add all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. 2. Add in Olive Oil to thin out the sauce if needed *We saved the Onion Juice and added some steeped Saffron and Butter to baste while cooking 😮💨🤌🏼 #koobideh #kebab #persian #recipe ♬ original sound – foodwithbearhands
Μετά τον θάνατό του, δημιουργήθηκε εκστρατεία στο GoFundMe προκειμένου να συγκεντρωθούν χρήματα για την κάλυψη των εξόδων της κηδείας, καθώς και για τη μεταφορά της σορού του πίσω στην Καλιφόρνια. Τα έσοδα θα χρησιμοποιηθούν επίσης για τη στήριξη της συζύγου του, Τζέσικα, και της εξάχρονης κόρης τους, Όκλεϊ.