Αν σκοπεύεται να ξεκινήσετε τη νέα χρονιά με μια νέα σειρά, τότε αυτή η λίστα είναι το μόνο που χρειάζεστε. Το Netflix ανακοίνωσε τις σειρές και τις ταινίες που θα είναι διαθέσιμες τον Ιανουάριο του 2020 για τους συνδρομητές του.
Επίσης, τον Ιανουάριο επιστρέφουν και κάποιες κλασικές ταινίες και σειρές όπως η έκτη σεζόν του 'Grace and Frankie', το 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3' και το 'Bojack Horseman: Season 6'.
Δείτε τη λίστα αναλυτικά:
ΣΕΙΡΕΣ
1 ΙΑΝΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ
Messiah
Spinning Out
The Circle
2 ΙΑΝΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ
Anne With An E: The Final Season
10 ΙΑΝΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ
Giri / Haji
Zumbo's Just Desserts: Season 2
Medical Police
AJ and the Queen
17 ΙΑΝΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ
Grace and Frankie: Season 6
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4
Sex Education: Season 2
23 ΙΑΝΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ
October Faction
24 ΙΑΝΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ
Rise of Empires: Ottoman
The Ranch: The Final Season
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3
29 ΙΑΝΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ
Next In Fashion
30 ΙΑΝΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ
The Stranger
31 ΙΑΝΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ
Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B)
ΤΑΙΝΙΕΣ
17 ΙΑΝΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ
Tyler Perry's A Fall From Grace
ΝΤΟΚΙΜΑΝΤΕΡ
2 ΙΑΝΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ
Sex Explained: Limited Series
8 ΙΑΝΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ
Cheer
22 ΙΑΝΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ
Pandemic: How to Prevent An Outbreak
29 ΙΑΝΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ
Night On Earth
ANIME
10 ΙΑΝΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ
Scissor Seven
16 ΙΑΝΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ
Ninokuni
23 ΙΑΝΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ
Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 Part 2
ΚΩΜΩΔΙΑ
21 ΙΑΝΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty
ΟΙΚΟΓΕΝΕΙΑΚΑ - ΠΑΙΔΙΚΑ
4 ΙΑΝΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ
Go! Go! Cory Carson
13 ΙΑΝΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ
The Healing Powers of Dude
14 ΙΑΝΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
20 ΙΑΝΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ
Family Reunion: Part 2
ΔΙΑΦΟΡΑ
1 ΙΑΝΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ
A Cinderella Story
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragonheart
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Free Willy
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
Hitch
Inception
New York Minute
Patriot Games
Saint Seiya: Seasons 4 & 5
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Ring
What Lies Beneath
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Yes Man
Good Girls: Season 218 ΙΑΝΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ
The Bling Ring
23 ΙΑΝΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ
The Queen
27 ΙΑΝΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ
Country Song We Are Your Friends
31 ΙΑΝΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ
American Assassin
ΠΗΓΗ: EONLINE