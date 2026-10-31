Οι προσπάθειες αποκλιμάκωσης της έντασης στις σχέσεις Τσαντ και Νίγηρα βρέθηκαν στο επίκεντρο συνάντησης των υπουργών Εξωτερικών των δύο χωρών στη Μόσχα, στο περιθώριο της τρίτης συνόδου κορυφής Ρωσίας–Αφρικής.
Οι δύο πλευρές επέλεξαν τον διπλωματικό διάλογο ως μέσο εκτόνωσης της κρίσης, η οποία έχει οξυνθεί τους τελευταίους μήνες, με αφορμή και αλληλοκατηγορίες για στρατιωτικές ενέργειες στο έδαφος του Νίγηρα.
Τη συνάντηση των υπουργών Εξωτερικών του Τσαντ, Αχμέντ Κογκρί, και του Νίγηρα, Μπακαρί Γιαού Σανγκαρέ, γνωστοποίησε την Παρασκευή το υπουργείο Εξωτερικών του Τσαντ, επισημαίνοντας ότι ο διάλογος αποτελεί «την οδό που επέλεξαν οι δύο κυβερνήσεις για την εκτόνωση της κρίσης».
CHAD ATTACKS NIGER, REMAINING SUBSERVIENT TO FRANCE
Niger has accused Chad of launching a drone str*ke on its territory with French support, a serious escalation that contradicts Chad’s brief anti-imperialist posture and confirms its enduring role as a vehicle for French interests in the Sahel.
Niamey summoned Chad’s ambassador and said it would refer the matter to the UN Security Council, claiming the 24 October str*ke in Agadez k*lled two civilians and originated from Chadian territory with French backing, yet Chad denies the allegations.
On 13 October 2026, eleven days before the alleged strike, Chad and France signed a defence cooperation declaration at the Élysée Palace, reversing Mahamat Déby’s November 2024 announcement terminating military ties with Paris. Roughly twenty French soldiers have been training Chadian units since summer 2026.
The pattern leads critics to conclude that Chad never truly left France’s camp, as Déby’s 2024 “rupture” seems tactical. In March 2026, Déby hosted French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, and the Chadian presidency declared that “the ties between Chad and France are fundamental.” Le Pen spoke of a “chill” but insisted the “friendship between Chad and France is a very long-standing one.”
The deeper history reinforces this, as Mahamat Déby’s father, Idriss, ruled Chad for thirty years as a staunch French ally and provided the primary base for Operation Barkhane’s occupation of Mali. When Idriss died in 2021, France swiftly backed his son’s unconstitutional seizure of power.
The Déby dynasty has never hesitated to use lethal force. On 20 October 2022, Chadian security forces mas*acred at least 50 protesters demanding Mahamat Déby step down and end French military presence. France was silent about the ma*sacre.
Now Niger, which expelled French forces in 2023 and anchors the anti-imperialist AES alliance, finds itself targeted by a drone str*ke allegedly launched from Chadian soil with French backing. Niamey has invoked Article 51 of the UN Charter.
— Sovereign Media (@sov_media) October 30, 2026
Οι καταγγελίες για το πλήγμα drone και η διάψευση του Τσαντ
Η διπλωματική κινητικότητα ακολουθεί τις σοβαρές καταγγελίες που διατύπωσε τη Δευτέρα η στρατιωτική κυβέρνηση του Νίγηρα σε βάρος του γειτονικού Τσαντ.
Ειδικότερα, η Νιαμέι κατηγόρησε το Τσαντ ότι βρίσκεται πίσω από πλήγμα drone στο έδαφός της, το οποίο φέρεται να προκάλεσε τον θάνατο δύο αμάχων, με την υποστήριξη της Γαλλίας, ενώ παράλληλα, υποστήριξε ότι η γειτονική χώρα συμμετέχει εδώ και μήνες σε εχθρικές ενέργειες, παρέχοντας στήριξη σε μισθοφόρους που επιτίθενται σε αμάχους, καθώς και σε στρατηγικές και ενεργειακές υποδομές.
Η κυβέρνηση του Τσαντ απέρριψε τις κατηγορίες, ενώ η ένταση μεταξύ των δύο χωρών παραμένει αυξημένη.
A drone strike on 24 October in Agadez, Niger, reportedly k*lled two civilians. Niger claims the attack originated from Chadian territory with French support, sparking a diplomatic crisis and prompting Niamey to summon Chad’s ambassador and refer the incident to the UN Security Council. Chad has not yet responded to the allegations, as they come after a sharp deterioration in relations.
In late August 2026, a mutiny shook Niamey. Niger’s state television broadcast testimony from an officer alleging Chadian special forces and French troops were ready to support the rebellion.
On 13 October, just eleven days before the alleged strike, Chad and France signed a defence cooperation declaration at the Élysée Palace, reversing the expulsion of French forces in November 2024. Roughly twenty French soldiers have been training Chadian units since summer 2026. For Niamey, which views Paris as the architect of its destabilisation, the Franco-Chadian rapprochement reinforces its conviction that N’Djamena has become a platform for hostile action.
Chad faces its own crises. In the northern Tibesti region, the army has been conducting air operations against the Miski Self-Defence Committee, a local militia protecting gold-mining territory. On 14 October, an attack on a mining brigade k*lled two officers and wounded nine.
Tensions are compounded by Chad’s entanglement in Sudan’s war. A UN fact-finding mission reported in September 2026 that a transnational network used Chadian territory as a transit route to supply the Rapid Support Forces with weapons, often routed through the UAE. The report did not conclude the Chadian state organised the support, and N’Djamena reaffirmed its "strict neutrality."
— Sovereign Media (@sov_media) October 27, 2026
Η αντιπαράθεση με τη Γαλλία και οι περιφερειακές συμμαχίες
Η κρίση εντάσσεται σε ένα ευρύτερο πλαίσιο ανακατατάξεων στις σχέσεις του Νίγηρα με τις γειτονικές χώρες και τους δυτικούς εταίρους του.
Η στρατιωτική χούντα που ανέλαβε την εξουσία στο Νίγηρα μετά το πραξικόπημα του 2023, έχει υιοθετήσει έντονα επικριτική στάση απέναντι στη Γαλλία και έχει απομακρυνθεί από τους παραδοσιακούς δυτικούς συμμάχους της χώρας.
Την ίδια στιγμή, διατηρεί τεταμένες σχέσεις με γειτονικά κράτη, όπως το Τσαντ και το Μπενίν, τα οποία θεωρεί ότι διατηρούν στενούς δεσμούς με το Παρίσι.
Από την πλευρά του, το Τσαντ, έπειτα από μια περίοδο έντασης με τη Γαλλία το 2024, επαναπροσέγγισε το Παρίσι, εξέλιξη που έχει προκαλέσει αντιδράσεις στη Νιαμέι.
Ο Νίγηρας έχει ενισχύσει παράλληλα τις σχέσεις του με τη Ρωσία και την Αλγερία, αναζητώντας νέες στρατηγικές και διπλωματικές συνεργασίες.