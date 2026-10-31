Διπλωματική προσπάθεια εκτόνωσης της κρίσης μεταξύ Τσαντ και Νίγηρα μετά τις αλληλοκατηγορίες

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Τσαντ, Νίγηρας
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Οι προσπάθειες αποκλιμάκωσης της έντασης στις σχέσεις Τσαντ και Νίγηρα βρέθηκαν στο επίκεντρο συνάντησης των υπουργών Εξωτερικών των δύο χωρών στη Μόσχα, στο περιθώριο της τρίτης συνόδου κορυφής ΡωσίαςΑφρικής.

Οι δύο πλευρές επέλεξαν τον διπλωματικό διάλογο ως μέσο εκτόνωσης της κρίσης, η οποία έχει οξυνθεί τους τελευταίους μήνες, με αφορμή και αλληλοκατηγορίες για στρατιωτικές ενέργειες στο έδαφος του Νίγηρα.

Τη συνάντηση των υπουργών Εξωτερικών του Τσαντ, Αχμέντ Κογκρί, και του Νίγηρα, Μπακαρί Γιαού Σανγκαρέ, γνωστοποίησε την Παρασκευή το υπουργείο Εξωτερικών του Τσαντ, επισημαίνοντας ότι ο διάλογος αποτελεί «την οδό που επέλεξαν οι δύο κυβερνήσεις για την εκτόνωση της κρίσης».

Οι καταγγελίες για το πλήγμα drone και η διάψευση του Τσαντ

Η διπλωματική κινητικότητα ακολουθεί τις σοβαρές καταγγελίες που διατύπωσε τη Δευτέρα η στρατιωτική κυβέρνηση του Νίγηρα σε βάρος του γειτονικού Τσαντ.

Ειδικότερα, η Νιαμέι κατηγόρησε το Τσαντ ότι βρίσκεται πίσω από πλήγμα drone στο έδαφός της, το οποίο φέρεται να προκάλεσε τον θάνατο δύο αμάχων, με την υποστήριξη της Γαλλίας, ενώ παράλληλα, υποστήριξε ότι η γειτονική χώρα συμμετέχει εδώ και μήνες σε εχθρικές ενέργειες, παρέχοντας στήριξη σε μισθοφόρους που επιτίθενται σε αμάχους, καθώς και σε στρατηγικές και ενεργειακές υποδομές.

Η κυβέρνηση του Τσαντ απέρριψε τις κατηγορίες, ενώ η ένταση μεταξύ των δύο χωρών παραμένει αυξημένη.

Η αντιπαράθεση με τη Γαλλία και οι περιφερειακές συμμαχίες

Η κρίση εντάσσεται σε ένα ευρύτερο πλαίσιο ανακατατάξεων στις σχέσεις του Νίγηρα με τις γειτονικές χώρες και τους δυτικούς εταίρους του.

Η στρατιωτική χούντα που ανέλαβε την εξουσία στο Νίγηρα μετά το πραξικόπημα του 2023, έχει υιοθετήσει έντονα επικριτική στάση απέναντι στη Γαλλία και έχει απομακρυνθεί από τους παραδοσιακούς δυτικούς συμμάχους της χώρας.

Την ίδια στιγμή, διατηρεί τεταμένες σχέσεις με γειτονικά κράτη, όπως το Τσαντ και το Μπενίν, τα οποία θεωρεί ότι διατηρούν στενούς δεσμούς με το Παρίσι.

Από την πλευρά του, το Τσαντ, έπειτα από μια περίοδο έντασης με τη Γαλλία το 2024, επαναπροσέγγισε το Παρίσι, εξέλιξη που έχει προκαλέσει αντιδράσεις στη Νιαμέι.

Ο Νίγηρας έχει ενισχύσει παράλληλα τις σχέσεις του με τη Ρωσία και την Αλγερία, αναζητώντας νέες στρατηγικές και διπλωματικές συνεργασίες.

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