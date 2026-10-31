Οι προσπάθειες αποκλιμάκωσης της έντασης στις σχέσεις Τσαντ και Νίγηρα βρέθηκαν στο επίκεντρο συνάντησης των υπουργών Εξωτερικών των δύο χωρών στη Μόσχα, στο περιθώριο της τρίτης συνόδου κορυφής Ρωσίας–Αφρικής.

Οι δύο πλευρές επέλεξαν τον διπλωματικό διάλογο ως μέσο εκτόνωσης της κρίσης, η οποία έχει οξυνθεί τους τελευταίους μήνες, με αφορμή και αλληλοκατηγορίες για στρατιωτικές ενέργειες στο έδαφος του Νίγηρα.

Τη συνάντηση των υπουργών Εξωτερικών του Τσαντ, Αχμέντ Κογκρί, και του Νίγηρα, Μπακαρί Γιαού Σανγκαρέ, γνωστοποίησε την Παρασκευή το υπουργείο Εξωτερικών του Τσαντ, επισημαίνοντας ότι ο διάλογος αποτελεί «την οδό που επέλεξαν οι δύο κυβερνήσεις για την εκτόνωση της κρίσης».

CHAD ATTACKS NIGER, REMAINING SUBSERVIENT TO FRANCE

Niger has accused Chad of launching a drone str*ke on its territory with French support, a serious escalation that contradicts Chad’s brief anti-imperialist posture and confirms its enduring role as a vehicle for French interests in the Sahel.

Niamey summoned Chad’s ambassador and said it would refer the matter to the UN Security Council, claiming the 24 October str*ke in Agadez k*lled two civilians and originated from Chadian territory with French backing, yet Chad denies the allegations.

On 13 October 2026, eleven days before the alleged strike, Chad and France signed a defence cooperation declaration at the Élysée Palace, reversing Mahamat Déby’s November 2024 announcement terminating military ties with Paris. Roughly twenty French soldiers have been training Chadian units since summer 2026.

The pattern leads critics to conclude that Chad never truly left France’s camp, as Déby’s 2024 “rupture” seems tactical. In March 2026, Déby hosted French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, and the Chadian presidency declared that “the ties between Chad and France are fundamental.” Le Pen spoke of a “chill” but insisted the “friendship between Chad and France is a very long-standing one.”

The deeper history reinforces this, as Mahamat Déby’s father, Idriss, ruled Chad for thirty years as a staunch French ally and provided the primary base for Operation Barkhane’s occupation of Mali. When Idriss died in 2021, France swiftly backed his son’s unconstitutional seizure of power.

The Déby dynasty has never hesitated to use lethal force. On 20 October 2022, Chadian security forces mas*acred at least 50 protesters demanding Mahamat Déby step down and end French military presence. France was silent about the ma*sacre.

Now Niger, which expelled French forces in 2023 and anchors the anti-imperialist AES alliance, finds itself targeted by a drone str*ke allegedly launched from Chadian soil with French backing. Niamey has invoked Article 51 of the UN Charter.

— Sovereign Media (@sov_media) October 30, 2026