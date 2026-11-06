Τρόμος σε τράπεζα στις ΗΠΑ: Η στιγμή που σεκιούριτι πυροβολεί ένοπλο που δολοφόνησε εργαζόμενη εξαιτίας χρέους του – ΠΡΟΣΟΧΗ ΣΚΛΗΡΕΣ ΕΙΚΟΝΕΣ

Ένας 35χρονος, ο Τζέικομπ Πίρσον, εισέβαλε με το όχημά του στα γραφεία της Citibank στην Τάμπα και πυροβόλησε θανάσιμα την 41χρονη υπάλληλο Λιν Σέλμαν, έπειτα από δικαστική κλήση για οφειλή. Στη συνέχεια κινήθηκε ένοπλος προς την καφετέρια του κτιρίου, όπου εξουδετερώθηκε από τον υπεύθυνο ασφαλείας Τζον Φρέιλι, ο οποίος απέτρεψε περαιτέρω ανθρώπινες απώλειες ανάμεσα στους χιλιάδες εργαζόμενους του συγκροτήματος

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Τα βασικά σημεία του άρθρου

  • Τις στιγμές τρόμου που επικράτησαν σε γραφεία τράπεζας στις ΗΠΑ αποτυπώνουν βίντεο, όταν ένας 35χρονος μπούκαρε με το όχημά του και σκότωσε εν ψυχρώ μια εργαζόμενη.
  • Η τραγωδία στην Τάμπα εκτυλίχθηκε όταν ο δράστης έλαβε δικαστική κλήση για ένα χρέος, έχοντας νωρίτερα απειλήσει τηλεφωνικά το δικηγορικό γραφείο που είχε αναλάβει την υπόθεση.
  • Ο ένοπλος εισέβαλε στη συνέχεια στην καφετέρια των εγκαταστάσεων αποφασισμένος να βρει και άλλα θύματα, προτού πέσει νεκρός από τα πυρά του επικεφαλής ασφαλείας.

Το κείμενο κάθε σύνοψης ελέγχεται από δημοσιογράφους του ENIKOS

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Τις στιγμές τρόμου που επικράτησαν σε γραφεία τράπεζας στις ΗΠΑ αποτυπώνουν βίντεο που έρχονται στη δημοσιότητα, όταν ένας 35χρονος, ο Τζέικομπ Πίρσον, μπούκαρε με το όχημά του και σκότωσε εν ψυχρώ μια εργαζόμενη πριν τον πυροβολήσει και να τον εξουδετερώσει υπάλληλος ασφαλείας της τράπεζας.

Όλα συνέβησαν την Τετάρτη στην Τάμπα όταν ο Πίρσον έλαβε δικαστική κλήση για ένα χρέος ύψους 2.500 ευρώ.

Σύμφωνα με την αστυνομία ο 35χρονος έφυγε από το σπίτι του στο Ορλάντο και πήγε στα γραφεία της Citibank. Νωρίτερα είχε καλέσει στο δικηγορικό γραφείο που είχε αναλάβει την διαδικασία είσπραξης της οφειλής και είχε πει:

«Αν δεν θέλετε να πάω εκεί με το AR-15 μου, το αλεξίσφαιρο γιλέκο μου και την τρέλα μου, ακυρώστε αυτή τη δικαστική υπόθεση, γαμώτο. Με καταλαβαίνετε; Βρίσκομαι μόλις μία ώρα και τρία λεπτά μακριά, οπότε το τελευταίο πράγμα που θέλετε είναι να τα βάλετε μαζί μου».

Σε βίντεο φαίνεται ένα αυτοκίνητο με οδηγό τον Πίρσον να ρίχνει την πύλη των γραφείων της τράπεζας όπου εργάζονταν εκείνη την ώρα 3.200 υπάλληλοι. Στη συνέχεια ο 35χρονος, ο οποίος δεν είχε απασχολήσει τις αρχές, συνάντησε στην αυλή την 41χρονη υπάλληλο της τράπεζας, Λιν Σέλμαν.

Σε δεύτερο βίντεο φαίνεται να πυροβολεί τη γυναίκα με μια καραμπίνα, ενώ όταν το όπλο έπαθε εμπλοκή, πήγε στο αυτοκίνητό του και πήρε ένα πιστόλι με το οποίο έριξε τη χαριστική βολή στην 41χρονη που προσπαθούσε να διαφύγει.

Στη συνέχεια, ο Πίρσον εισέβαλε στην καφετέρια των γραφείων , αποφασισμένος να βρει και άλλα θύματα ενώ το δικηγορικό γραφείο το οποίο είχε καλέσει, είχε επικοινωνήσει με τον επικεφαλής ασφαλείας της Citibank, τον συνταξιούχο πράκτορα της Μυστικής Υπηρεσίας των ΗΠΑ Τζον Φρέιλι.

Σε κάμερα ασφαλείας φαίνεται ότι ο Φρέιλι πήρε θέση μάχης έξω από τις τουαλέτες και όταν είδε τον Πίρσον τον πυροβόλησε πέντε φορές.

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