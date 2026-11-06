Τρόμος σε τράπεζα στις ΗΠΑ: Η στιγμή που σεκιούριτι πυροβολεί ένοπλο που δολοφόνησε εργαζόμενη εξαιτίας χρέους του – ΠΡΟΣΟΧΗ ΣΚΛΗΡΕΣ ΕΙΚΟΝΕΣ

Τις στιγμές τρόμου που επικράτησαν σε γραφεία τράπεζας στις ΗΠΑ αποτυπώνουν βίντεο που έρχονται στη δημοσιότητα, όταν ένας 35χρονος, ο Τζέικομπ Πίρσον, μπούκαρε με το όχημά του και σκότωσε εν ψυχρώ μια εργαζόμενη πριν τον πυροβολήσει και να τον εξουδετερώσει υπάλληλος ασφαλείας της τράπεζας.

Όλα συνέβησαν την Τετάρτη στην Τάμπα όταν ο Πίρσον έλαβε δικαστική κλήση για ένα χρέος ύψους 2.500 ευρώ.

Σύμφωνα με την αστυνομία ο 35χρονος έφυγε από το σπίτι του στο Ορλάντο και πήγε στα γραφεία της Citibank. Νωρίτερα είχε καλέσει στο δικηγορικό γραφείο που είχε αναλάβει την διαδικασία είσπραξης της οφειλής και είχε πει:

«Αν δεν θέλετε να πάω εκεί με το AR-15 μου, το αλεξίσφαιρο γιλέκο μου και την τρέλα μου, ακυρώστε αυτή τη δικαστική υπόθεση, γαμώτο. Με καταλαβαίνετε; Βρίσκομαι μόλις μία ώρα και τρία λεπτά μακριά, οπότε το τελευταίο πράγμα που θέλετε είναι να τα βάλετε μαζί μου».

Σε βίντεο φαίνεται ένα αυτοκίνητο με οδηγό τον Πίρσον να ρίχνει την πύλη των γραφείων της τράπεζας όπου εργάζονταν εκείνη την ώρα 3.200 υπάλληλοι. Στη συνέχεια ο 35χρονος, ο οποίος δεν είχε απασχολήσει τις αρχές, συνάντησε στην αυλή την 41χρονη υπάλληλο της τράπεζας, Λιν Σέλμαν.

True heroes don’t run from danger they run toward it. 🇺🇸

We are learning the details behind yesterday’s tragic shooting at the Citibank corporate campus in Brandon, Florida, and why the heroic actions of Marine Corps veteran John Fraley saved countless lives.

WHY IT HAPPENED:

The tragedy stemmed from a legal dispute. The gunman, 35-year-old Jacob Pearson of Orlando, had no prior criminal record but became irate over a court summons regarding a $2,500 delinquent credit card bill.

At 9:00 AM, Pearson called Citibank’s collections attorney and issued a threat, demanding the court case be canceled while referencing an intention to bring weapons and a bulletproof vest to the location.

WHAT HAPPENED:

Despite law enforcement attempting to locate him after the threat was reported, Pearson drove 90 miles to the Tampa campus. Armed with a rifle, a handgun, and ammunition, he breached the security gates just after noon while thousands of employees were on campus.

Pearson opened fire in the courtyard, fatally wounding LeAnne Selman, a valued 9-year human resources employee. According to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, the suspect targeted the campus with the intent to inflict maximum casualties among the employees.

THE HEROIC CONFRONTATION:

As panic swept the campus, Citibank’s Vice President of Operations and security team member, John Fraley, utilized his Marine Corps training and moved toward the danger to protect others.

Fraley tracked the armed gunman toward the building’s cafeteria. Realizing the suspect’s path, Fraley took a tactical position nearby. As Pearson advanced, Fraley confronted him, opening fire and engaging the gunman to prevent further harm.

Fraley successfully neutralized the threat, ending the rampage before any other individuals could be harmed.

Sheriff Chronister praised the veteran, noting that Fraley chose to stand as a shield for his coworkers rather than seeking safety for himself.

Semper Fi, John Fraley. Your courage under fire turned a tragic incident around and saved countless lives. Thank you for your service and your heroism. 🎖️🙏

Please join us in honoring John Fraley, and keeping the family of LeAnne Selman in your deepest thoughts and prayers. 🖤

https://t.co/jdoG4MsqpO

— Ravious101 🦅🇺🇸 (@Ravious101) November 5, 2026