Το X ανέστειλε περισσότερους από 13.000 λογαριασμούς σε επιχειρήσεις ξένης επιρροής ενόψει των ενδιάμεσων εκλογών στις ΗΠΑ

Η πλατφόρμα X ανέστειλε περισσότερους από 13.000 λογαριασμούς που φέρονται να συνδέονται με τρεις επιχειρήσεις ξένης επιρροής από το Ιράν, τη Ρωσία και την Κίνα. Οι λογαριασμοί χρησιμοποιούνταν για τη δημοσίευση και ενίσχυση πολιτικού περιεχομένου μέσω ψεύτικων προφίλ, στοχεύοντας υποψηφίους και δημόσια πρόσωπα ενόψει των ενδιάμεσων εκλογών στις ΗΠΑ, οι οποίες είναι προγραμματισμένες για τις 3 Νοεμβρίου.

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Τα βασικά σημεία του άρθρου

  • Η πλατφόρμα X ανέστειλε περισσότερους από 13.000 λογαριασμούς ενόψει των ενδιάμεσων εκλογών στις ΗΠΑ, που είναι προγραμματισμένες για τις 3 Νοεμβρίου.
  • Οι λογαριασμοί φέρονται να συνδέονται με τρεις επιχειρήσεις ξένης επιρροής από το Ιράν, τη Ρωσία και την Κίνα, χρησιμοποιούμενοι για τη δημοσίευση και ενίσχυση πολιτικού περιεχομένου μέσω ψεύτικων προφίλ.
  • Ωστόσο, η πλατφόρμα δεν διευκρίνισε πόσοι από τους λογαριασμούς συνδέονταν με το Ιράν, ούτε έδωσε περισσότερες λεπτομέρειες για τη φερόμενη ιρανική επιχείρηση επιρροής.

Το κείμενο κάθε σύνοψης ελέγχεται από δημοσιογράφους του ENIKOS

Google Προσθέστε το ENIKOS ως προτιμώμενη πηγή στη Google

Στην αναστολή περισσότερων από 13.000 λογαριασμών, οι οποίοι φέρονται να συνδέονται με τρεις επιχειρήσεις ξένης επιρροής από το Ιράν, τη Ρωσία και την Κίνα, προχώρησε η πλατφόρμα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης X, ενόψει των ενδιάμεσων εκλογών στις ΗΠΑ, που είναι προγραμματισμένες για τις 3 Νοεμβρίου.

Σε ανάρτησή της, η ομάδα Παγκόσμιων Κυβερνητικών Υποθέσεων της πλατφόρμας ανέφερε ότι οι λογαριασμοί χρησιμοποιούνταν για τη δημοσίευση και την ενίσχυση πολιτικού περιεχομένου μέσω ψεύτικων προφίλ.

Στόχος των δικτύων φέρεται να ήταν υποψήφιοι και δημόσια πρόσωπα από διαφορετικούς πολιτικούς χώρους.

«Είτε πρόκειται για δίκτυα ανεπιθύμητης αλληλογραφίας είτε για οντότητες που εμπλέκονται σε επιχειρήσεις επιρροής, εργαζόμαστε ενεργά για τον εντοπισμό και την αναστολή συντονισμένης μη αυθεντικής δραστηριότητας που υπονομεύει την ακεραιότητα της πλατφόρμας», ανέφερε η εταιρεία.

Ωστόσο, η πλατφόρμα δεν διευκρίνισε πόσοι από τους λογαριασμούς που τέθηκαν σε αναστολή συνδέονταν με το Ιράν, ούτε έδωσε περισσότερες λεπτομέρειες σχετικά με τη φερόμενη ιρανική επιχείρηση επιρροής.

Η ανακοίνωση έρχεται σε μια περίοδο αυξημένης προσοχής απέναντι σε πιθανές απόπειρες παρέμβασης στην πολιτική συζήτηση στις ΗΠΑ, καθώς πλησιάζουν οι ενδιάμεσες εκλογές για το Κογκρέσο.

Google Προσθέστε το ENIKOS στην Google
Ακολουθήστε το ENIKOS στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις.

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