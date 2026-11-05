Στην ίδια γραμμή με τον Τραμπ ο Τεντ Κρουζ: «Κομμουνιστές και ισλαμιστές κατέλαβαν το Κογκρέσο»

Ο Ρεπουμπλικανός γερουσιαστής του Τέξας, Τεντ Κρουζ, υποστήριξε ότι οι κομμουνιστές και οι ισλαμιστές που έχουν καταλάβει το Δημοκρατικό Κόμμα κατέλαβαν πλέον και το Κογκρέσο των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών. Σε ανάρτησή του στην πλατφόρμα Χ, κινούμενος στο ίδιο μήκος κύματος με τον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, χαρακτήρισε την εξέλιξη στις ενδιάμεσες εκλογές γεγονός που προκαλεί θλίψη. Παράλληλα, εκτίμησε ότι η νέα πλειοψηφία των Δημοκρατικών θα εξαπολύσει καθημερινές επιθέσεις, ακροάσεις παραπομπής και διώξεις κατά του πρώην προέδρου.

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Διεθνή Νέα

Τεντ Κρουζ
ΣΥΝΟΨΗ ΑΡΘΡΟΥ

Τα βασικά σημεία του άρθρου

  • Ο Ρεπουμπλικανός γερουσιαστής του Τέξας, Τεντ Κρουζ, υποστήριξε ότι η ιστορική εξέλιξη που καταγράφηκε στις «σημαντικότερες ενδιάμεσες εκλογές της ζωής μας» είναι ένα γεγονός που πρέπει να προκαλεί θλίψη.
  • Κινούμενος στο ίδιο μήκος κύματος με τον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, έγραψε χαρακτηριστικά σε ανάρτησή του: «Οι κομμουνιστές και οι ισλαμιστές που έχουν καταλάβει το Δημοκρατικό Κόμμα έχουν πλέον καταλάβει και το Κογκρέσο των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών. Θα αφεθούν ελεύθεροι να δράσουν».
  • Παράλληλα, ο Τεξανός γερουσιαστής εκτίμησε ότι η νέα πλειοψηφία των Δημοκρατικών θα εξαπολύει καθημερινές και συνεχείς επιθέσεις κατά του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ.

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Ο Ρεπουμπλικανός γερουσιαστής του Τέξας, Τεντ Κρουζ, υποστήριξε ότι η ιστορική εξέλιξη που καταγράφηκε στις «σημαντικότερες ενδιάμεσες εκλογές της ζωής μας» είναι ένα γεγονός που πρέπει να προκαλεί θλίψη.

Σε μια αρκετά μακροσκελή του ανάρτηση στην πλατφόρμα Χ, ο Κρουζ, κινούμενος στο ίδιο μήκος κύματος με τον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, έγραψε χαρακτηριστικά: «Οι κομμουνιστές και οι ισλαμιστές που έχουν καταλάβει το Δημοκρατικό Κόμμα έχουν πλέον καταλάβει και το Κογκρέσο των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών. Θα αφεθούν ελεύθεροι να δράσουν».

Παράλληλα,  ο Τεξανός γερουσιαστής εκτίμησε ότι η νέα πλειοψηφία των Δημοκρατικών θα εξαπολύει καθημερινές και συνεχείς επιθέσεις κατά του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ.

«Ακροάσεις για την παραπομπή του, κλητεύσεις, επιθέσεις στην οικογένειά του, σε μέλη του υπουργικού συμβουλίου και σε επιχειρηματικούς παράγοντες, ανοιχτές διώξεις και αδιάκοπα αντίποινα», ανέφερε.

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