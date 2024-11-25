Ρωσία: Πυρκαγιά σε βιομηχανική εγκατάσταση από συντρίμμια ουκρανικού drone – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Τα συντρίμμια ουκρανικού μη επανδρωμένου εναέριου οχήματος που καταρρίφθηκε προκάλεσαν πυρκαγιά σε βιομηχανική εγκατάσταση στην Καλούγκα της Ρωσίας, ανακοίνωσε ο περιφερειάρχης Βλαντίσλαβ Σάψα τις πρώτες πρωινές ώρες.

❗️🇺🇦⚔️🇷🇺 – In the vicinity of Kaluga, russia, the wreckage of a UAV fell on the territory of an industrial enterprise, where a fire broke out.

Rescuers have arrived at the scene and are working to extinguish the fire. According to preliminary data, there were no injuries as a… pic.twitter.com/oSi8A1XNP9

— 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) November 25, 2024