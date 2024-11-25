Τα συντρίμμια ουκρανικού μη επανδρωμένου εναέριου οχήματος που καταρρίφθηκε προκάλεσαν πυρκαγιά σε βιομηχανική εγκατάσταση στην Καλούγκα της Ρωσίας, ανακοίνωσε ο περιφερειάρχης Βλαντίσλαβ Σάψα τις πρώτες πρωινές ώρες.
Δείτε σχετική ανάρτηση
❗️🇺🇦⚔️🇷🇺 – In the vicinity of Kaluga, russia, the wreckage of a UAV fell on the territory of an industrial enterprise, where a fire broke out.
Rescuers have arrived at the scene and are working to extinguish the fire. According to preliminary data, there were no injuries as a… pic.twitter.com/oSi8A1XNP9
— 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) November 25, 2024
Ο περιφερειάρχης Σάψα διευκρίνισε πως δεν αναφέρθηκαν θύματα και ότι καταρρίφθηκαν τρία ουκρανικά drones.
Δεν έκανε σαφές τι είδους εγκατάσταση έχει πάρει φωτιά.
Δείτε σχετική ανάρτηση
Freedom from high precision Western weapons liberate the Peoples Republic of Kaluga oil refineries
The Russian Federation bleeds oil, its young men, North Korean, Chinese, Indian, and African soldiers who thought they were on a Busman’s Holiday to train
Evil shall not prevail pic.twitter.com/gsT3bLRb7V
— Ukrainian MFA Belgorad (@UkrMFABryansk) November 24, 2024