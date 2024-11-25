Ρωσία: Πυρκαγιά σε βιομηχανική εγκατάσταση από συντρίμμια ουκρανικού drone – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

διεθνή

ΡΩΣΙΑ

Τα συντρίμμια ουκρανικού μη επανδρωμένου εναέριου οχήματος που καταρρίφθηκε προκάλεσαν πυρκαγιά σε βιομηχανική εγκατάσταση στην Καλούγκα της Ρωσίας, ανακοίνωσε ο περιφερειάρχης Βλαντίσλαβ Σάψα τις πρώτες πρωινές ώρες.

Ο περιφερειάρχης Σάψα διευκρίνισε πως δεν αναφέρθηκαν θύματα και ότι καταρρίφθηκαν τρία ουκρανικά drones.

Δεν έκανε σαφές τι είδους εγκατάσταση έχει πάρει φωτιά.

00:30 , Δευτέρα 25 Νοεμβρίου 2024

23:48 , Κυριακή 24 Νοεμβρίου 2024

22:24 , Κυριακή 24 Νοεμβρίου 2024

21:58 , Κυριακή 24 Νοεμβρίου 2024

