Ράσελ Μπραντ: Νέο κύμα καταγγελιών εξετάζουν οι βρετανικές Αρχές – Πληθαίνουν οι γυναίκες που σπάνε τη σιωπή τους

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Διεθνή Νέα

Ράσελ Μπραντ
Φωτογραφία: AP
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Σε εξέλιξη βρίσκεται νέος κύκλος ερευνών από τη βρετανική αστυνομία σχετικά με τον Ράσελ Μπραντ, καθώς μετά την καταδικαστική απόφαση και την επιβολή πολυετούς κάθειρξης στον γνωστό κωμικό και ηθοποιό για βιασμούς και σεξουαλικές επιθέσεις, νέα πρόσωπα έχουν επικοινωνήσει με τις αρχές για να καταθέσουν πληροφορίες και καταγγελίες.

Ράσελ Μπραντ: Καταδικάστηκε σε κάθειρξη 10 ετών και 6 μηνών για βιασμό και σεξουαλική επίθεση

Η καταδίκη και η αξιολόγηση των νέων στοιχείων

Υπενθυμίζεται ότι ο 51χρονος Μπραντ, πρώην σύζυγος της Αμερικανίδας ποπ σταρ Κέιτι Πέρι και άλλοτε από τα πιο προβελεβημένα πρόσωπα της βρετανικής τηλεόρασης και του Χόλιγουντ, καταδικάστηκε τη Δευτέρα σε φυλάκιση 10,5 ετών, έπειτα από την καταδίκη του για τον βιασμό μίας γυναίκας και τη σεξουαλική επίθεση σε τρεις ακόμη μεταξύ 2004 και 2009.

Ο ίδιος είχε αρνηθεί κατηγορηματικά όλες τις κατηγορίες κατά τη διάρκεια της δίκης, υποστηρίζοντας ότι ποτέ δεν είχε συνεύρεση χωρίς συναίνεση.

Ράσελ Μπραντ: Κρίθηκε ένοχος για βιασμό και σεξουαλικές επιθέσεις

Ο δικαστής Τζόελ Μπενάθαν καταδίκασε την «αδιάφορη και αλαζονική περιφρόνηση» του Μπραντ απέναντι σε κάθε γυναίκα που του έλεγε «όχι» και τον επέπληξε για τη σειρά ψεμάτων που είπε κατά την κατάθεσή του, αρνούμενος τις επιθέσεις που χρονολογούνται από το 2004.

«Πριν από περίπου 20 χρόνια, Ράσελ Μπραντ, άρχιζες να γίνεσαι διάσημος», είπε ο Μπενάθαν. «Ήσουν έξυπνος — και στα μάτια πολλών ανθρώπων, αστείος και χαρισματικός. Είχες γίνει, όμως, και σεξουαλικός θηρευτής».

Ράσελ Μπραντ: «Ξαφνικά μεταμορφώθηκε σε τέρας» – Η συγκλονιστική κατάθεση γυναίκας που τον κατηγορεί για βιασμό


Ο Μπραντ δεν έδειξε σχεδόν καμία συγκίνηση κατά τη διάρκεια της επίπληξης, σημειώνει το Associated Press.

Αντίθετα, γύρισε και ψιθύρισε «θα είμαστε εντάξει» στη σύζυγό του, Λόρα Μπραντ, αφού σηκώθηκε και τον οδήγησαν έξω οι δικαστικοί υπάλληλοι μετά την ακροαματική διαδικασία.

Φωτογραφία: AP

Μετά την ετυμηγορία, οι αρχές είχαν ανακοινώσει ότι ερευνούσαν ήδη δύο επιπλέον καταγγελίες για βιασμό -η μία εκ των οποίων αφορούσε ανήλικη 16 ετών τότε- ενώ ο αρχηγός της αστυνομίας του Λονδίνου είχε εκτιμήσει ότι αναμένεται να εμφανιστούν και άλλα θύματα.

Όπως επιβεβαίωσαν σήμερα οι αρχές, αυτό ακριβώς συνέβη.

«Αρκετά άτομα επικοινώνησαν με την ομάδα ερευνών κατά τη διάρκεια και μετά τη δίκη για να παράσχουν πληροφορίες ή να αναφέρουν μια πιθανή ποινική καταγγελία», δήλωσε εκπρόσωπος της αστυνομίας, όπως μεταδίδει το Reuters.

«Οι ντετέκτιβ αξιολογούν αυτές τις πληροφορίες ως μέρος των συνεχιζόμενων ερευνών τους», πρόσθεσε.

Φωτογραφία: AP

«Επιτέλους δικαιοσύνη»

Στον απόηχο της καταδίκης, η πρώην σύντροφος του Μπραντ, Τζεμίμα Γκόλντσμιθ, προέβη σε ανάρτηση στην πλατφόρμα X τη Δευτέρα, αποκαλύπτοντας ότι είχε επικοινωνήσει με την αστυνομία για εκείνον έπειτα από διαπληκτισμό στο σπίτι της το 2014, χωρίς ωστόσο να προχωρήσει τότε σε επίσημη καταγγελία.

«Είμαι χαρούμενη και ανακουφισμένη που ο Ράσελ Μπραντ αντιμετώπισε επιτέλους τη δικαιοσύνη», έγραψε χαρακτηριστικά.


Ο Ράσελ Μπραντ έγινε ευρύτερα γνωστός στη Βρετανία παρουσιάζοντας την εκπομπή «Big Brother’s Big Mouth» στο Channel 4.

Κατά τη διάρκεια της δεκαετίας του 2000 καθιερώθηκε στην διεθνή τηλεόραση και ραδιοφωνία, πρωταγωνιστώντας παράλληλα σε κινηματογραφικές επιτυχίες όπως η κωμωδία «Get Him to the Greek».

Το 2010 παντρεύτηκε την Κέιτι Πέρι, μια σχέση που -όπως κατέθεσε ο ίδιος στη δίκη- του χάρισε «συγκλονιστική φήμη», ωστόσο ο γάμος τους έλαβε τέλος μόλις 14 μήνες αργότερα.

Τα τελευταία χρόνια, ο Μπραντ είχε απομακρυνθεί από το mainstream προσκήνιο, στρεφόμενος σε εναλλακτικές πλατφόρμες και διαδικτυακό περιεχόμενο.

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