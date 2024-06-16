Περού: Σεισμός 6 Ρίχτερ στα ανοιχτά της χώρας – Προειδοποίηση για τσουνάμι

Πολύ ισχυρός σεισμός, μεγέθους τουλάχιστον 6 βαθμών σημειώθηκε κοντά στις ακτές της περιοχής του Περού, ανακοίνωσε την Κυριακή το Γερμανικό Κέντρο Ερευνών για τις Γεωεπιστήμες.
Ο σεισμός είχε επίκεντρο σε βάθος 19,9 χιλιομέτρων, ωστόσο έγινε πολύ αισθητός, ενώ οι αρχές προειδοποίησαν για τσουνάμι. Η δόνηση σημειώθηκε σε απόσταση 31 χιλιομέτρων δυτικά της τοποθεσίας Chala του Περού, προς την θάλασσα.
AFTER that we had a 6.4 Major Earthquake downgraded to a 6.0 in Peru!
AVISO 🔴#Sismo fuerte frente a la costa sur de Perú 🇵🇪
-M6.0 (fuerte)
-Prof 19.9 km
-Epicentro: 23 km al SW de #Atiquipa, #Peru
Junio 16/14:47:31 (UTC)
6.0 Earthquake Hits Peru – Sismo de 6.0 Sacude Perú
