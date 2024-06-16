Περού: Σεισμός 6 Ρίχτερ στα ανοιχτά της χώρας – Προειδοποίηση για τσουνάμι

διεθνή

Περού: Σεισμός 6 Ρίχτερ στα ανοιχτά της χώρας – Προειδοποίηση για τσουνάμι

Πολύ ισχυρός σεισμός, μεγέθους τουλάχιστον 6 βαθμών σημειώθηκε κοντά στις ακτές της περιοχής του Περού, ανακοίνωσε την Κυριακή το Γερμανικό Κέντρο Ερευνών για τις Γεωεπιστήμες.

Ο σεισμός είχε επίκεντρο σε βάθος 19,9  χιλιομέτρων, ωστόσο έγινε πολύ αισθητός, ενώ οι αρχές προειδοποίησαν για τσουνάμι. Η δόνηση σημειώθηκε σε απόσταση 31 χιλιομέτρων δυτικά της τοποθεσίας Chala του Περού, προς την θάλασσα.

 

Μοιράσου το:

σχολίασε κι εσύ
περισσότερα
19:14 , Κυριακή 16 Ιουνίου 2024

Ελβετία: Η σύνοδος κορυφής για την ειρήνη επαναβεβαιώνει την εδαφική ακεραιότητα της Ουκρανίας – Καλεί τη Ρωσία στις συνομιλίες

Η Ουκρανία  θα διεξάγει ειρηνευτικές συνομιλίες με τη Ρωσία αύριο κιόλας, εάν η Μόσχα αποχωρήσ...
17:50 , Κυριακή 16 Ιουνίου 2024

Πυροβολισμοί στο Μίσιγκαν: Στους 9 οι τραυματίες, σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση ένας 8χρονος – Άγνωστα τα κίνητρα του δράστη που αυτοκτόνησε

Άγνωστα παραμένουν τα κίνητρα του δράστη που άνοιξε πυρ και τραυμάτισε εννέα ανθρώπους, μεταξύ...
14:37 , Κυριακή 16 Ιουνίου 2024

Euro 2024: Συναγερμός στο Αμβούργο – Αστυνομικοί πυροβόλησαν άνδρα που τους απειλούσε με τσεκούρι

Συναγερμός έχει σημάνει στο Αμβούργο της Γερμανίας. Λίγο πριν από την έναρξη του αγώνα ανάμεσα...
13:21 , Κυριακή 16 Ιουνίου 2024

Ρωσία: Νεκροί οι κρατούμενοι που κρατούσαν ομήρους φύλακες – Βίντεο

Οι κρατούμενοι που έπιασαν ομήρους δύο σωφρονιστικούς υπαλλήλους μέσα σε κέντρο κράτησης στο Ρ...
MUST READ

Παγωτά… από «χρυσάφι»: Αυξήσεις 25% σε σχέση με το 2023

Οπτική ψευδαίσθηση: Μόνο οι πιο έξυπνοι άνθρωποι θα βρουν την μέδουσα σε 6 δευτερόλεπτα

Μακροζωία: Η Νο1 καθημερινή συνήθεια που προσθέτει χρόνια στη ζωή σας, σύμφωνα με ειδικούς