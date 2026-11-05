Νετανιάχου: «Υπάρχουν σοβαρές υποψίες για ξένη παρέμβαση στις εκλογές του Ισραήλ»

Την πεποίθηση ότι υπάρχουν σοβαρές ενδείξεις ξένης παρέμβασης στις πρόσφατες βουλευτικές εκλογές της χώρας εξέφρασε ο απερχόμενος πρωθυπουργός του Ισραήλ, Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου, κάνοντας λόγο για μεγάλα χρηματικά ποσά που φέρονται να διατέθηκαν με στόχο την επηρεασμό του εκλογικού αποτελέσματος.

Σύμφωνα με δημοσίευμα του The Times of Israel, ο Νετανιάχου υποστήριξε σε βιντεοσκοπημένο μήνυμά του ότι ξένα κράτη ενδέχεται να επιχείρησαν να επηρεάσουν την εκλογική διαδικασία μέσω εκτεταμένης χρηματοδότησης.

«Υπάρχουν σοβαρές υποψίες ότι ξένα κράτη δαπάνησαν τεράστια χρηματικά ποσά, σε μια προσπάθεια να επηρεάσουν τα αποτελέσματα των εκλογών στο Ισραήλ», ισχυρίστηκε.

In a political bombshell, it was revealed Thursday that Central Elections Committee chair Justice Noam Sohlberg has asked the Shin Bet to investigate “serious suspicions” of foreign interference in Tuesday’s election, with Hebrew media reporting suspicions that Qatar had sent significant funds to Israel to influence the Arab vote.

Παράλληλα, κατήγγειλε τα στελέχη της αντιπολίτευσης που εμφανίζονται πρόθυμα να συνεργαστούν με αραβικά κόμματα προκειμένου να σχηματίσουν κυβερνητικό συνασπισμό, σημειώνοντας πως μια τέτοια κυβέρνηση δεν θα μπορούσε να αντιμετωπίσει ακραίους Ισλαμιστές, ενώ θα δίχαζε την ισραηλινή κοινωνία.

Την ίδια ώρα, ο πρόεδρος του Ισραήλ, Ισαάκ Χέρτσογκ, απευθύνει έκκληση προς τις πολιτικές δυνάμεις να επιδείξουν διάθεση συμβιβασμού και να αναζητήσουν κοινό έδαφος, προκειμένου να καταστεί δυνατός ο σχηματισμός κυβέρνησης.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog summarized the results of the elections held in the country:

"We must do everything possible, especially after yesterday’s events, to avoid new elections.

I expect that everyone who comes here will come with an open mind."

Election Results:

✔️ Bloc led by the Likud party, headed by Netanyahu: 53 seats (Likud – 27, "Otzma Yehudit" – 7, "United Torah" – 7, "Shas" – 6, "Tkuma" – 6)

✔️ Bloc led by the "Yesh Atid" party, headed by Eisenkot: 48 seats (Yesh Atid – 21, "B’chavlei Hadama" – 12, "Democrats" – 8, "Israel Beitenu" – 7)

✔️ Arab parties: 19 seats ("Joint List" – 12, "Ra’am" – 7)

No faction has secured the 61 seats needed to form a government. This leads to a stalemate and several possible scenarios, with the most likely outcome being the absence of a formed government. Most regional experts believe that negotiations will constantly fail because the risks outweigh the potential benefits for both sides, and new elections will be held in April 2027.

Throughout this process, Benjamin Netanyahu remains acting Prime Minister. From this position, he can initiate military operations on several fronts and increase his popularity by April.

— Sprinter Report (@SprinterReport) October 28, 2026