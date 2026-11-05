Νετανιάχου: «Υπάρχουν σοβαρές υποψίες για ξένη παρέμβαση στις εκλογές του Ισραήλ»

Ο απερχόμενος πρωθυπουργός του Ισραήλ, Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου, εξέφρασε την πεποίθηση ότι υπάρχουν σοβαρές υποψίες για ξένη παρέμβαση και εκτεταμένη χρηματοδότηση στις πρόσφατες βουλευτικές εκλογές, καταγγέλλοντας παράλληλα την αντιπολίτευση για πρόθεση συνεργασίας με αραβικά κόμματα. Την ίδια ώρα, ο πρόεδρος της χώρας, Ισαάκ Χέρτσογκ, απηύθυνε έκκληση προς τις πολιτικές δυνάμεις να επιδείξουν διάθεση συμβιβασμού ώστε να καταστεί εφικτός ο σχηματισμός κυβέρνησης.

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Τα βασικά σημεία του άρθρου

  • Την πεποίθηση ότι υπάρχουν σοβαρές ενδείξεις ξένης παρέμβασης στις πρόσφατες εκλογές εξέφρασε ο Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου, κάνοντας λόγο για μεγάλα χρηματικά ποσά που διατέθηκαν για τον επηρεασμό του αποτελέσματος.
  • Παράλληλα, κατήγγειλε στελέχη της αντιπολίτευσης που εμφανίζονται πρόθυμα να συνεργαστούν με αραβικά κόμματα, υποστηρίζοντας ότι μια τέτοια κυβέρνηση θα δίχαζε την ισραηλινή κοινωνία.
  • Την ίδια ώρα, ο πρόεδρος του Ισραήλ, Ισαάκ Χέρτσογκ, απευθύνει έκκληση προς τις πολιτικές δυνάμεις να επιδείξουν διάθεση συμβιβασμού, ώστε να καταστεί δυνατός ο σχηματισμός κυβέρνησης.

Το κείμενο κάθε σύνοψης ελέγχεται από δημοσιογράφους του ENIKOS

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Την πεποίθηση ότι υπάρχουν σοβαρές ενδείξεις ξένης παρέμβασης στις πρόσφατες βουλευτικές εκλογές της χώρας εξέφρασε ο απερχόμενος πρωθυπουργός του Ισραήλ, Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου, κάνοντας λόγο για μεγάλα χρηματικά ποσά που φέρονται να διατέθηκαν με στόχο την επηρεασμό του εκλογικού αποτελέσματος.

Σύμφωνα με δημοσίευμα του The Times of Israel, ο Νετανιάχου υποστήριξε σε βιντεοσκοπημένο μήνυμά του ότι ξένα κράτη ενδέχεται να επιχείρησαν να επηρεάσουν την εκλογική διαδικασία μέσω εκτεταμένης χρηματοδότησης.

«Υπάρχουν σοβαρές υποψίες ότι ξένα κράτη δαπάνησαν τεράστια χρηματικά ποσά, σε μια προσπάθεια να επηρεάσουν τα αποτελέσματα των εκλογών στο Ισραήλ», ισχυρίστηκε.

Παράλληλα, κατήγγειλε τα στελέχη της αντιπολίτευσης που εμφανίζονται πρόθυμα να συνεργαστούν με αραβικά κόμματα προκειμένου να σχηματίσουν κυβερνητικό συνασπισμό, σημειώνοντας πως μια τέτοια κυβέρνηση δεν θα μπορούσε να αντιμετωπίσει ακραίους Ισλαμιστές, ενώ θα δίχαζε την ισραηλινή κοινωνία.

Την ίδια ώρα, ο πρόεδρος του Ισραήλ, Ισαάκ Χέρτσογκ, απευθύνει έκκληση προς τις πολιτικές δυνάμεις να επιδείξουν διάθεση συμβιβασμού και να αναζητήσουν κοινό έδαφος, προκειμένου να καταστεί δυνατός ο σχηματισμός κυβέρνησης.

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