Ισραήλ: Τα λείψανα που παραδόθηκαν την Τρίτη από τη Χαμάς δεν ανήκουν σε όμηρο της Γάζας

Enikos Newsroom

διεθνή

Φωτογραφία: AP

Ισραηλινοί ιατροδικαστές κατέληξαν στο συμπέρασμα ότι τα λείψανα που παραδόθηκαν χθες, Τρίτη, από τη Χαμάς δεν ανήκουν στους δύο τελευταίους όμηρους που παραμένουν στη Γάζα.

Η ανακοίνωση αυτή ήρθε σήμερα από το Γραφείο του Ισραηλινού πρωθυπουργού Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου.

06:47 , Τετάρτη 03 Δεκεμβρίου 2025

Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση: Συμφωνήθηκε ο οριστικός τερματισμός των εισαγωγών αερίου από τη Ρωσία το 2027

Η Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση εννοεί να τερματίσει όλες τις εισαγωγές αερίου από τη Ρωσία στα τέλη του 202...
06:39 , Τετάρτη 03 Δεκεμβρίου 2025

Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Κανένας συμβιβασμός για τα κατεχόμενα εδάφη στη συνάντηση Πούτιν – Γουίτκοφ

Καμία σύγκλιση απόψεων όσον αφορά την επικράτεια της Ουκρανίας που έχει καταλάβει ο ρωσικός στ...
06:23 , Τετάρτη 03 Δεκεμβρίου 2025

Ντόναλντ Τραμπ για Σομαλούς: «Λάθος επιλογή να συνεχίσουμε να υποδεχόμαστε σκουπίδια στη χώρα μας»

«Δεν τους θέλουμε στη χώρα μας»: ο αμερικανός πρόεδρος Ντόναλντ Τραμπ εξαπέλυσε χθες Τρίτη σφο...
06:08 , Τετάρτη 03 Δεκεμβρίου 2025

Reuters: Η Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή προτείνει αξιοποίηση των παγωμένων ρωσικών περιουσιακών στοιχείων για την Ουκρανία

Η Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή σχεδιάζει άμεσα να καταθέσει νομική πρόταση για την αξιοποίηση των παγωμέ...
