Ισραήλ: Τα λείψανα που παραδόθηκαν την Τρίτη από τη Χαμάς δεν ανήκουν σε όμηρο της Γάζας

Ισραηλινοί ιατροδικαστές κατέληξαν στο συμπέρασμα ότι τα λείψανα που παραδόθηκαν χθες, Τρίτη, από τη Χαμάς δεν ανήκουν στους δύο τελευταίους όμηρους που παραμένουν στη Γάζα.

Η ανακοίνωση αυτή ήρθε σήμερα από το Γραφείο του Ισραηλινού πρωθυπουργού Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου.

Following the completion of the identification process at the National Center of Forensic Medicine, it was determined that the findings brought yesterday for examination from the Gaza Strip are not linked to any of the fallen hostages.

— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) December 3, 2025