Γκουτέρες: «Ήρθε η ώρα η κατάπαυση του πυρός στη Γάζα να γίνει μόνιμη»

Ο Γενικός Γραμματέας του ΟΗΕ, Αντόνιο Γκουτέρες, υπογράμμισε την ανάγκη να μετατραπεί η κατάπαυση του πυρός στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας σε μόνιμη εκεχειρία, τονίζοντας την κρισιμότητα της ανθρωπιστικής βοήθειας και την τήρηση του διεθνούς δικαίου. Κάλεσε τη διεθνή κοινότητα να εργαστεί για έναν πολιτικό δρόμο προς διαρκή ειρήνη, αναγνωρίζοντας την επίθεση της 7ης Οκτωβρίου 2023 και την αβέβαιη πολιτική κατάσταση στην περιοχή.

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Γκουτέρες
ΣΥΝΟΨΗ ΑΡΘΡΟΥ

Τα βασικά σημεία του άρθρου

  • Ο Γενικός Γραμματέας του ΟΗΕ, Αντόνιο Γκουτέρες, υπογράμμισε την ανάγκη να μετατραπεί η κατάπαυση του πυρός στη Γάζα σε μόνιμη εκεχειρία και να επιτραπεί η είσοδος ανθρωπιστικής βοήθειας σε μεγάλη κλίμακα.
  • Αναφερόμενος στην «φρικιαστική» επίθεση της 7ης Οκτωβρίου 2023, ο Γκουτέρες τόνισε ότι η μνήμη των θυμάτων δεν πρέπει να ξεχαστεί, υπογραμμίζοντας παράλληλα την ανάγκη να τερματιστούν τα δεινά των αμάχων στη Γάζα.
  • Παρά την κατάπαυση του πυρός που τέθηκε σε ισχύ το 2025, το πολιτικό μέλλον της Λωρίδας της Γάζας παραμένει αβέβαιο, με την ανθρωπιστική κατάσταση να είναι ακόμα δύσκολη.

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Την ανάγκη να μετατραπεί η κατάπαυση του πυρός στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας σε μόνιμη εκεχειρία υπογράμμισε ο Γενικός Γραμματέας του ΟΗΕ, Αντόνιο Γκουτέρες, ενόψει της τρίτης επετείου της επίθεσης της 7ης Οκτωβρίου 2023.

«Είναι καιρός η κατάπαυση του πυρός να γίνει μόνιμη. Είναι καιρός να επιτραπεί η είσοδος ανθρωπιστικής βοήθειας σε μεγάλη κλίμακα. Είναι καιρός να τηρηθεί το διεθνές δίκαιο», ανέφερε ο κ. Γκουτέρες στο μήνυμά του.

Παράλληλα, κάλεσε τη διεθνή κοινότητα να εργαστεί για έναν πολιτικό δρόμο που θα οδηγήσει σε διαρκή ειρήνη στην περιοχή, υπογραμμίζοντας ότι Ισραηλινοί και Παλαιστίνιοι πρέπει να μπορούν να ζουν «πλάι-πλάι με ειρήνη και ασφάλεια», με σεβασμό στα δικαιώματα και την αξιοπρέπειά τους.

Η 7η Οκτωβρίου και ο απολογισμός του πολέμου

Αναφερόμενος στην επίθεση της Χαμάς στις 7 Οκτωβρίου 2023, ο Γενικός Γραμματέας του ΟΗΕ έκανε λόγο για «φρικιαστική» επίθεση και εξέφρασε τη θλίψη του για τους ανθρώπους που σκοτώθηκαν, καθώς και για όσους έχασαν τη ζωή τους ενώ βρίσκονταν σε αιχμαλωσία.

Ο Γκουτέρες τόνισε ότι η μνήμη των θυμάτων και ο πόνος των οικογενειών τους δεν πρέπει να ξεχαστούν, ενώ παράλληλα υπογράμμισε την ανάγκη να τερματιστούν τα δεινά των αμάχων στη Γάζα.

Σύμφωνα με τον ΟΗΕ, η κατάσταση στη Γάζα παραμένει ιδιαίτερα δύσκολη, ενώ οι ανάγκες του πληθυσμού εξακολουθούν να είναι μεγάλες.

Η υπηρεσία του ΟΗΕ για την Παλαιστίνη προειδοποίησε στις 5 Οκτωβρίου για την ανάγκη σημαντικής ενίσχυσης της εισόδου ανθρωπιστικής βοήθειας ενόψει του χειμώνα.

Αβέβαιο το πολιτικό μέλλον της Γάζας

Παρά την κατάπαυση του πυρός που τέθηκε σε ισχύ το 2025, το πολιτικό μέλλον της Λωρίδας της Γάζας παραμένει αβέβαιο.

Σύμφωνα με πρόσφατη αναφορά του Reuters, οι ισραηλινές δυνάμεις εξακολουθούν να ελέγχουν μεγάλο μέρος της περιοχής, ενώ η ανθρωπιστική κατάσταση παραμένει δύσκολη και η ανοικοδόμηση δεν έχει προχωρήσει στον βαθμό που απαιτείται.

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