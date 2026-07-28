Σεισμός 7,1 Ρίχτερ στην Ιαπωνία: Η στιγμή της έκρηξης στο εμπορικό κέντρο Aeon Mall Kumamoto – Δείτε βίντεο

Συγκλονίζει η στιγμή της έκρηξης στο εμπορικό κέντρο του Κουμαμότο, που συνέβη την ώρα του σεισμού των 7,1 Ρίχτερ στην Ιαπωνία.

Μέχρι στιγμής αγνοούνται 20 -30 άνθρωποι, που βρίσκονταν την ώρα του σεισμού στο εμπορικό κέντρο.

WATCH: The moment an explosion occurred at Aeon Mall in Kumamoto, Japan, following a powerful earthquake. pic.twitter.com/mIA5x23sGc

Footage captures the moment a powerful explosion occurred at Aeon Mall following the earthquake in Kumamoto, Japan, where multiple people have been confirmed dead. pic.twitter.com/cxVc26H3gx

— Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) July 28, 2026