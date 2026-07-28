Σεισμός 7,1 Ρίχτερ στην Ιαπωνία: Η στιγμή της έκρηξης στο εμπορικό κέντρο Aeon Mall Kumamoto – Δείτε βίντεο

EN
ΕΠΙΜΕΛΕΙΑ
ΔΗΜΟΣΙΕΥΣΗ
ΤΕΛΕΥΤΑΙΑ ΕΝΗΜΕΡΩΣΗ

Διεθνή Νέα

έκρηξη Ιαπωνία
Google Προσθέστε το ENIKOS ως προτιμώμενη πηγή στη Google

Συγκλονίζει η στιγμή της έκρηξης στο εμπορικό κέντρο του Κουμαμότο, που συνέβη την ώρα του σεισμού των 7,1 Ρίχτερ στην Ιαπωνία.

Μέχρι στιγμής αγνοούνται 20 -30 άνθρωποι, που βρίσκονταν την ώρα του σεισμού στο εμπορικό κέντρο.

 

Google Προσθέστε το ENIKOS στην Google
Ακολουθήστε το ENIKOS στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις.

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ