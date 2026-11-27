Διαβεβαιώσεις ότι η Ουκρανία δεν προτίθεται να επεκτείνει τον πόλεμο με τη Ρωσία στο έδαφος της Λιβύης έδωσε ο υπουργός Εξωτερικών του Κιέβου, Αντρίι Σιμπίχα, στον Λίβυο ομόλογό του, Τάχερ ελ Μπάουρ, λίγα 24ωρα μετά τις επιθέσεις εναντίον δύο ρωσικών πλοίων, στο λιμάνι και στα ανοιχτά της Βεγγάζης.
«Δεν έχουμε καμία πρόθεση να επεκτείνουμε τον πόλεμο της Ρωσίας εναντίον της Ουκρανίας στη Λιβύη ή σε οποιαδήποτε άλλη χώρα», ανέφερε ο Σιμπίχα σε ανάρτησή του στην πλατφόρμα Χ, μετά την τηλεφωνική επικοινωνία με τον επικεφαλής της διπλωματίας της κυβέρνησης εθνικής ενότητας (ΚΕΕ), η οποία εδρεύει στην Τρίπολη.
I had a call with Libyan Foreign Minister Al-Taher Al-Baour @Mofa_Libya following recent developments off the coast of Libya and in the port of Benghazi.
First of all, I reaffirmed Ukraine’s full support for Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for efforts to reunify the country.
Ukraine has longstanding, friendly ties with Libya, respects the Libyan people, and stands ready to deepen bilateral relations.
Ukrainian medical personnel stood alongside the Libyan people during some of the most difficult periods in Libya’s history, providing vital medical assistance and demonstrating Ukraine’s solidarity and commitment to Libya.
Today, Ukraine also remains a reliable partner and an important contributor to Libya’s food security through supplies of grain and other food products. We are committed to further strengthening our partnership and expanding our cooperation not only in healthcare and food security, but also in the economic, trade, and political spheres.
I explained to my counterpart that none of Ukraine’s actions have ever been directed against Libya or the Libyan people, only against Russian military objects directly serving Russia’s war against Ukraine, expressed regret over the unintended consequences, and offered proper condolences to the Libyan people.
We have no intention of extending Russia’s war against Ukraine to Libya or any other country.
I value the opportunity for direct dialogue and an open exchange of views, and thank my Libyan counterpart for this meaningful conversation. We are ready to stay in contact.
— Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) November 26, 2026
Τη Δευτέρα, το Κίεβο ανέλαβε την ευθύνη για τις επιθέσεις εναντίον δύο ρωσικών πλοίων, εκ των οποίων το ένα βυθίστηκε, στα ύδατα της Βεγγάζης, μία ημέρα νωρίτερα. Η επιχείρηση προκάλεσε ανησυχία για πιθανή επέκταση του πολέμου μεταξύ Ρωσίας και Ουκρανίας πέρα από το κύριο θέατρο των συγκρούσεων, σχεδόν πέντε χρόνια μετά τη ρωσική εισβολή του Φεβρουαρίου 2022.
A Russian warship was struck by a suspected Ukrainian drone at a naval base in Libya’s Benghazi, Libyan officials said. It marked the latest attack in the North African nation tied to the Russia-Ukraine war.
The strike at the Benghazi Naval Base in eastern Libya severely damaged the Merkury, a Russian navy corvette, and ignited a fire at the facility, two Libyan military officials said.
— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 23, 2026
«Εξήγησα στον ομόλογό μου ότι καμία από τις ενέργειες της Ουκρανίας δεν είχε ποτέ ως στόχο να βλάψει τη Λιβύη ή τον λιβυκό λαό», σημείωσε ο Ουκρανός υπουργός, υπογραμμίζοντας ότι το Κίεβο στοχοποιεί αποκλειστικά «ρωσικούς στρατιωτικούς πόρους που εξυπηρετούν άμεσα τον πόλεμο της Ρωσίας εναντίον της Ουκρανίας».
Σύμφωνα με υψηλόβαθμο αξιωματούχο στη Βεγγάζη, τουλάχιστον δύο μέλη του λιβυκού πολεμικού ναυτικού υπέκυψαν στα τραύματά τους που υπέστησαν κατά την επίθεση.
Παράλληλα, ο Σιμπίχα επανέλαβε τη στήριξη της Ουκρανίας στην εθνική κυριαρχία και την εδαφική ακεραιότητα της Λιβύης, καθώς και στις προσπάθειες για την πολιτική επανένωση της χώρας.
Διχασμένη η Λιβύη
Οι επιθέσεις κατά των ρωσικών πλοίων αναζωπύρωσαν τις ανησυχίες για τις πολιτικές και τις επιπτώσεις στην ασφάλεια της Λιβύης, η οποία εξακολουθεί να παραμένει βαθιά διχασμένη, με δύο ανταγωνιστικές κυβερνήσεις: τη διεθνώς αναγνωρισμένη κυβέρνηση εθνικής ενότητας στην Τρίπολη και την αντίπαλη διοίκηση στην ανατολική χώρα, με έδρα τη Βεγγάζη.
Η τελευταία υποστηρίζεται από τον στρατάρχη Χαλίφα Χαφτάρ, ο οποίος έχει αναπτύξει τα τελευταία χρόνια στενούς στρατιωτικούς και στρατηγικούς δεσμούς με τη Μόσχα.
Η κυβέρνηση της Τρίπολης ζήτησε εξηγήσεις από το Κίεβο για τις επιθέσεις, ενώ παράλληλα διέψευσε οποιαδήποτε συνεννόηση με τις ουκρανικές ένοπλες δυνάμεις, μετά τις αναφορές περί ενδεχόμενης εμπλοκής της στην επιχείρηση.
Από την πλευρά της, η ανταγωνιστική κυβέρνηση στην ανατολική Λιβύη ζήτησε τη διεξαγωγή διεθνούς έρευνας για την ενδεχόμενη παρουσία ουκρανικών στρατιωτικών δυνάμεων στο δυτικό τμήμα της χώρας.
Στο ζήτημα παρενέβη και η Αποστολή Υποστήριξης των Ηνωμένων Εθνών στη Λιβύη (UNSMIL), η οποία καταδίκασε τις επιθέσεις με ανακοίνωσή της στην πλατφόρμα Χ.
Παράλληλα, ζήτησε τη διενέργεια «άμεσης, ανεξάρτητης και διαφανούς έρευνας», προκειμένου να διακριβωθούν οι συνθήκες των περιστατικών και να αποδοθούν ευθύνες, ενώ κάλεσε όλες τις πλευρές να σεβαστούν την εθνική κυριαρχία της Λιβύης.
UNSMIL expresses serious concern over the attacks carried out at Benghazi Seaport and off the city’s coast on Sunday, and stresses that Libya’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and the security of its citizens and assets must be fully respected.
UNSMIL calls for an immediate, independent and transparent investigation to establish the facts and hold those responsible to account. The United Nations stands ready to provide assistance to the Libyan authorities in the investigation.
The Mission urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from putting unverified information in the public domain or politicizing the incident while the investigation is underway. It also warns against escalatory actions or rhetoric that could fuel tensions within Libya or draw the country into wider regional or international confrontations. Libya can not afford, and must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts.
These incidents also underscore the urgent need to expedite efforts to reunify Libya’s national institutions and strengthen their ability to safeguard the country’s national sovereignty and security.
Asserting that it will continue to closely monitor these grave developments, UNSMIL calls on all actors to act responsibly to preserve the country’s stability and build on the hard-won gains in the political process towards a durable settlement.
— UNSMIL (@UNSMILibya) November 22, 2026