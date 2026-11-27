Διαβεβαιώσεις ότι η Ουκρανία δεν προτίθεται να επεκτείνει τον πόλεμο με τη Ρωσία στο έδαφος της Λιβύης έδωσε ο υπουργός Εξωτερικών του Κιέβου, Αντρίι Σιμπίχα, στον Λίβυο ομόλογό του, Τάχερ ελ Μπάουρ, λίγα 24ωρα μετά τις επιθέσεις εναντίον δύο ρωσικών πλοίων, στο λιμάνι και στα ανοιχτά της Βεγγάζης.

«Δεν έχουμε καμία πρόθεση να επεκτείνουμε τον πόλεμο της Ρωσίας εναντίον της Ουκρανίας στη Λιβύη ή σε οποιαδήποτε άλλη χώρα», ανέφερε ο Σιμπίχα σε ανάρτησή του στην πλατφόρμα Χ, μετά την τηλεφωνική επικοινωνία με τον επικεφαλής της διπλωματίας της κυβέρνησης εθνικής ενότητας (ΚΕΕ), η οποία εδρεύει στην Τρίπολη.

I had a call with Libyan Foreign Minister Al-Taher Al-Baour @Mofa_Libya following recent developments off the coast of Libya and in the port of Benghazi.

First of all, I reaffirmed Ukraine’s full support for Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for efforts to reunify the country.

Ukraine has longstanding, friendly ties with Libya, respects the Libyan people, and stands ready to deepen bilateral relations.

Ukrainian medical personnel stood alongside the Libyan people during some of the most difficult periods in Libya’s history, providing vital medical assistance and demonstrating Ukraine’s solidarity and commitment to Libya.

Today, Ukraine also remains a reliable partner and an important contributor to Libya’s food security through supplies of grain and other food products. We are committed to further strengthening our partnership and expanding our cooperation not only in healthcare and food security, but also in the economic, trade, and political spheres.

I explained to my counterpart that none of Ukraine’s actions have ever been directed against Libya or the Libyan people, only against Russian military objects directly serving Russia’s war against Ukraine, expressed regret over the unintended consequences, and offered proper condolences to the Libyan people.

We have no intention of extending Russia’s war against Ukraine to Libya or any other country.

I value the opportunity for direct dialogue and an open exchange of views, and thank my Libyan counterpart for this meaningful conversation. We are ready to stay in contact.

— Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) November 26, 2026